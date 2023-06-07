Lib Dems should support Community Land Auctions to tackle the housing crisis

We are living through an acute housing shortage unprecedented in British history. The severe lack of homes drives house prices and rents, and there seems to be no end in sight. At its heart, the reason is simple: we haven’t built enough homes for decades. The Liberal Democrats should be at the forefront of this debate, leading the charge for a localist and progressive housing policy that delivers the homes we need to see. Community Land Auctions were originally proposed with Ed Davey in 2007 and promise just this.

Currently, communities that say yes to development near them get very little out of it. Existing mechanisms like Section 106 are insufficient to outweigh the significant disruption and impact of larger schemes, meaning that locals see all of the downsides as landowners walk off with huge value uplifts. Agricultural land given planning permission for homes can see its value jump by over 100x, almost all of which goes to the owner and middlemen. Community Land Auctions would capture this gain for local authorities, allowing them to spend it on vital local services, new green infrastructure or whatever other priorities are most important for their area.

Community Land Auctions use an innovative new process to make this work. First, a council invites sealed bids from landowners, who indicate which land they would be willing to sell and for how much. The council then evaluates these bids, deciding which land is most suited for development, how many homes should be allowed and other key aspects of the planning permission. They then auction the permissioned site or sites to developers, who then build it out. Landowners are incentivised to offer low prices for their land to win their auction, whilst developers are pushed into high bids to secure the right to develop. This maximises the income to the council and ensures that they capture the vast majority of the planning uplift.

On large sites, a CLA could deliver huge income to the local authority. After years of underfunding, this could be a lifeline for struggling councils. The income could be used for any of the council’s priorities, meaning they would be able to deliver social housing, better schools, a new GP surgery, improved green transport infrastructure, or whatever else matters most in their area. In that way, CLAs are a highly liberal and localist policy, trusting local people to spend the money best in their area – not dictating from Westminster.

CLAs could also help give communities a reason to say yes to new development. At the moment, development is an us-vs-them process, where local people can feel building is forced upon them with nothing in return. Under a Community Land Auction, people would see real improvements in their area, encouraging them not to oppose, or even to support new development. In that way, Community Land Auctions are similar to street votes: both policies encourage new homes by working with residents, not against them.

The Government are proposing trials of the policy first introduced by Ed Davey and Tim Leunig all those years ago – and I hope that, as Lib Dems we can support the idea. This is a localist idea with a strong liberal pedigree which will help us fight the housing crisis. We owe it to everyone that we at least give it a go.

* Joshan Parmar is a Lib Dem Member, Co-Director - Lib Dems for Housing and Director of Outreach - Priced Out