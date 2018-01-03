WATCH: Vince Cable on LBC talking homelessness, brexit, being a puritan on drugs, knife crime and Nick’s knighthood

In case you missed it yesterday, here is Vince Cable’s start of year phone in with Nick Ferrari

He got the chance to talk about the scandal of so many young people sleeping rough while there were so many empty properties. He highlighted the role of Universal Credit in causing homelessness among young people. He also talked about the need to build more houses.

Nick Ferrari actually raised the issue of homelessness among veterans which led to a discussion of how veterans with mental ill health don’t get the support and treatment they need.

Vince also talked about how commuters were getting a bad deal from their rail services – and highlighted the success of the nationalisation of network rail, saying that the Tories had kept quiet about it because they didn’t want to be accused of nationalising the railways and Labour had kept quiet because he had stolen one of their policies.

Of course the issue of Brexit came up. He used the analogy of buying a house to make the case for the people being given the chance to Exit from Brexit. You can decide to buy a house but once you’ve done your due diligence you might find out that it’s not as good as it looks, you can pull out of the sale.

He also brought what seems to be a new recurring theme – emphasising how the Lib Dems have been right on the main issues of the day and have stuck to that line, even if it has been unpopular at the time – highlighting our opposition to the Iraq War.

On drugs, he said he was a real “puritan” about them, but all the evidence suggested that decriminalisation was the way to go.

Nick Clegg deserves credit for keeping the country running for 5 years and providing strong and stable government, said Vince. “It was a bit awkward,” he says, “because I was his deputy and I got one first.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings