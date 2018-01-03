Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Vince Cable on LBC talking homelessness, brexit, being a puritan on drugs, knife crime and Nick’s knighthood

In case you missed it yesterday, here is Vince Cable’s start of year phone in with Nick Ferrari

He got the chance to talk about the scandal of so many young people sleeping rough while there were so many empty properties. He highlighted the role of Universal Credit in causing homelessness among young people. He also talked about the need to build more houses.

Nick Ferrari actually raised the issue of homelessness among veterans which led to a discussion of how veterans with mental ill health don’t get the support and treatment they need.

Vince also talked about how commuters were getting a bad deal from their rail services – and highlighted the success of the nationalisation of network rail, saying that the Tories had kept quiet about it because they didn’t want to be accused of nationalising the railways and Labour had kept quiet because he had stolen one of their policies.

Of course the issue of Brexit came up. He used the analogy of buying a house to make the case for the people being given the chance to Exit from Brexit. You can decide to buy a house but once you’ve done your due diligence you might find out that it’s not as good as it looks, you can pull out of the sale.

He also brought what seems to be a new recurring theme – emphasising how the Lib Dems have been right on the main issues of the day and have stuck to that line, even if it has been unpopular at the time – highlighting our opposition to the Iraq War.

On drugs, he said he was a real “puritan” about them, but all the evidence suggested that decriminalisation was the way to go.

Nick Clegg deserves credit for keeping the country running for 5 years and providing strong and stable government, said Vince. “It was a bit awkward,” he says, “because I was his deputy and I got one first.”

  • Alan Brown 3rd Jan '18 - 4:07pm

    I was reading the interview or article in Prospect Magazine by Vince Cable. I was a bit disappointed that he appears to have moderated his tone on stopping Brexit. There is at the moment no way the MPs are to be given a meaningful vote or indeed a say in the negotiations.It seems that the best we can hope for is a take or leave it decision on the deal brought back by the Government or drop out of the EU when the time limit expires in March next year. Given the inadequate situation is it not better to canvas hard to stay in The EU and find an emotional message to send to the aggrieved Brexiteers. Reason and common sense was not an argument the leave campaigners used to appeal to the voters. The points Mr Cable raises about Homelessness poverty etc can only be adequately addressed by a country that is thriving economically. Of course there are many other fundamental problems that need to be addressed as well and at the same time, repairing the broken electoral system , re balancing the economy, giving back a sense of worth to all working people, to address globalisation and digital economy. But I cannot see how anything can be achieved by being isolationist in this changing world. The Brexiteers hark back to the War. They forget that it was won ,if that is the right word, by international co operation and not by the UK alone. The EU offers the opportunity to work in co operation with other countries in an attempt to better things. The EU is not perfect but neither is democracy but it is the best we have to change things for the better.

