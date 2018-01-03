How we could abolish relative poverty in five years

Do we want to abolish relative poverty in five years? Here’s one way we could do it.

In December the Joseph Rowntree Foundation published its report UK Poverty 2017

The report states:

14 million people live in poverty in the UK – over one in five of the population. This is made up of eight million working-age adults, four million children and 1.9 million pensioners. 8 million live in families where at least one person is in work.

The question for Liberal Democrats is how can we eliminate relative poverty over the course of a five year Parliament.

The JRF report defines relative poverty as “when a family has an income of less

than 60% of median income for their family type, after housing costs”. They set out levels of income (after Income Tax, National Insurance and housing cost have been deducted) needed for different types of family units:

Family type £ per week, equivalised,

2015/16 prices

Couple with no children 248

Single with no children 144

Couple with two children aged 5 and 14 401

Single with two children aged 5 and 14 297

Source: Households Below Average Income 2015/16, table 2.2db

It is depressing to recognise that poverty among pensioners is increasing (from 13% in 2011/12 to 16% in 2015/16). In 2015/16 the Pension guarantee was set to £151.20 for single people and £230.85 for couples while the pension rates were only £115.95 (single) and £185.45 (couples). To eliminate poverty for couples we could increase the couple rate by 1.5% above the normal increase for 5 years (totally 7.73% compared to a shortfall of 7.43%)

In 2015/16 Jobseekers Allowance for those over 25 was £73.10 a week (the same as it is today). If we replaced the Income Tax Personal Allowance with a Basic Citizens Income of £48.08 a week (cost neutral for those in work in 2020) we can then increase it by £5.14 the first year after it is introduced, then £5.50, then £5.89 and finally £6.29 so that by the fifth year of government the Basic Citizens Income would be £70.90 which when added to the Job Seekers Allowance makes £144.

A couple without children would receive £70.90 each plus the 2015/16 rate of £114.85 making £256.65 which is over the poverty rate of £248.

Child Benefit in 2015/16 was £20.70 for the first child and 13.70 for the second. The JRF state that the extra needed for two children is £153 a week in 2015/16. I think the Jobseekers rate for each child was £66.90 and for Universal Credit £63.94 for the first child and £53.46. Making the total for two children with Universal Credit £151.80 and under Job Seekers Allowance £168.20. It would be beneficial that the amount of Child Benefit is increased rather than rely on benefits such as Jobseekers Allowance or Universal Credit. It would make sense to increase Child Benefits to £28.90 for the first child and £21.90 for the second and each subsequent child. The Child Benefit could then be increased by the same amounts as the adult Basic Citizens Income by £5.14 in the second year, then £5.50, then £5.89 and finally £6.29 so that by the fifth year of government it would be £51.72 for the oldest child and £44.72 for each subsequent child.

To assist those who rent we need to abolish the benefit cap. We could do it completely in year one or phrase it out over a five year Parliament by increasing it by £3,000 to each rate each year making them in year four – £35,000 main, £27,410 single in London, £32,000 main, £25,400 outside London. In the first year of our government we should restore all LHA rates to the 30th percentile and the next year increase them to the 33rd percentile, followed by the 36th, 38th and 40th by the fifth year.

With the introduction of a Basic Citizens Income of £48.08 a week the Income Tax allowances have to be changed by being reduced by £11,500 based on 2017 figures for the basic rate and £12,500 for the higher rate.

Income Tax

Basic 20%

£22,000 40%

£87,500 50%

It would be silly to keep the lower higher rate (40%) for those earning above £125,000 (2020 figure) or the lower additional rate (45%) for those earning above £150,000 (2017 figure).

With average earnings in 2017 at £28,600 it would be fair to have a higher rate of 60% on earnings above £137,500, 70% on earnings above £170,000 and 80% on earnings above £200,000.

An important change needed with the introduction of a Basic Citizens Income is increasing the lower rate of National Insurance from 2% to 12% on earning above £45,000. Not having to pay it on the Citizens Income would equal raising the threshold from its current £8160 a year to £12,500. National Insurance should also be applied to all forms of income not just earnings as well as to pensioners on earnings above the Pension guarantee rate.

In 2015 George Osborne introduced the National Living Wage suggesting it would be £9 an hour in 2020 60% of average earnings. This is too low if we have successfully increased benefit levels to 60% of average earnings. Therefore we need to increase it to 70% of average earnings which if £9 is 60% means it would be £10.50 an hour.

If we truly wanted to eliminate relative poverty we could adopt these policies and at the same time dramatically reduce income inequalities. I wonder if we are radical enough!

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. He posts on this site as Michael BG.