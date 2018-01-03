How we could abolish relative poverty in five years

Do we want to abolish relative poverty in five years? Here’s one way we could do it.
In December the Joseph Rowntree Foundation published its report UK Poverty 2017
The report states:
14 million people live in poverty in the UK – over one in five of the population. This is made up of eight million working-age adults, four million children and 1.9 million pensioners. 8 million live in families where at least one person is in work.
The question for Liberal Democrats is how can we eliminate relative poverty over the course of a five year Parliament.
The JRF report defines relative poverty as “when a family has an income of less
than 60% of median income for their family type, after housing costs”. They set out levels of income (after Income Tax, National Insurance and housing cost have been deducted) needed for different types of family units:
Family type £ per week, equivalised,
2015/16 prices
Couple with no children 248
Single with no children 144
Couple with two children aged 5 and 14 401
Single with two children aged 5 and 14 297
Source: Households Below Average Income 2015/16, table 2.2db
It is depressing to recognise that poverty among pensioners is increasing (from 13% in 2011/12 to 16% in 2015/16). In 2015/16 the Pension guarantee was set to £151.20 for single people and £230.85 for couples while the pension rates were only £115.95 (single) and £185.45 (couples). To eliminate poverty for couples we could increase the couple rate by 1.5% above the normal increase for 5 years (totally 7.73% compared to a shortfall of 7.43%)
In 2015/16 Jobseekers Allowance for those over 25 was £73.10 a week (the same as it is today). If we replaced the Income Tax Personal Allowance with a Basic Citizens Income of £48.08 a week (cost neutral for those in work in 2020) we can then increase it by £5.14 the first year after it is introduced, then £5.50, then £5.89 and finally £6.29 so that by the fifth year of government the Basic Citizens Income would be £70.90 which when added to the Job Seekers Allowance makes £144.
A couple without children would receive £70.90 each plus the 2015/16 rate of £114.85 making £256.65 which is over the poverty rate of £248.
Child Benefit in 2015/16 was £20.70 for the first child and 13.70 for the second. The JRF state that the extra needed for two children is £153 a week in 2015/16. I think the Jobseekers rate for each child was £66.90 and for Universal Credit £63.94 for the first child and £53.46. Making the total for two children with Universal Credit £151.80 and under Job Seekers Allowance £168.20. It would be beneficial that the amount of Child Benefit is increased rather than rely on benefits such as Jobseekers Allowance or Universal Credit. It would make sense to increase Child Benefits to £28.90 for the first child and £21.90 for the second and each subsequent child. The Child Benefit could then be increased by the same amounts as the adult Basic Citizens Income by £5.14 in the second year, then £5.50, then £5.89 and finally £6.29 so that by the fifth year of government it would be £51.72 for the oldest child and £44.72 for each subsequent child.
To assist those who rent we need to abolish the benefit cap. We could do it completely in year one or phrase it out over a five year Parliament by increasing it by £3,000 to each rate each year making them in year four – £35,000 main, £27,410 single in London, £32,000 main, £25,400 outside London. In the first year of our government we should restore all LHA rates to the 30th percentile and the next year increase them to the 33rd percentile, followed by the 36th, 38th and 40th by the fifth year.
With the introduction of a Basic Citizens Income of £48.08 a week the Income Tax allowances have to be changed by being reduced by £11,500 based on 2017 figures for the basic rate and £12,500 for the higher rate.
Income Tax
Basic 20%
£22,000 40%
£87,500 50%
It would be silly to keep the lower higher rate (40%) for those earning above £125,000 (2020 figure) or the lower additional rate (45%) for those earning above £150,000 (2017 figure).
With average earnings in 2017 at £28,600 it would be fair to have a higher rate of 60% on earnings above £137,500, 70% on earnings above £170,000 and 80% on earnings above £200,000.
An important change needed with the introduction of a Basic Citizens Income is increasing the lower rate of National Insurance from 2% to 12% on earning above £45,000. Not having to pay it on the Citizens Income would equal raising the threshold from its current £8160 a year to £12,500. National Insurance should also be applied to all forms of income not just earnings as well as to pensioners on earnings above the Pension guarantee rate.
In 2015 George Osborne introduced the National Living Wage suggesting it would be £9 an hour in 2020 60% of average earnings. This is too low if we have successfully increased benefit levels to 60% of average earnings. Therefore we need to increase it to 70% of average earnings which if £9 is 60% means it would be £10.50 an hour.
If we truly wanted to eliminate relative poverty we could adopt these policies and at the same time dramatically reduce income inequalities. I wonder if we are radical enough!
* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. He posts on this site as Michael BG.
Redistributing income is part of the solution but it would be difficult to do it through that alone.
Perhaps even more important would be to reduce the cost of living by reducing house prices. Lowering rents and mortgages would do as much to reduce poverty – possibly more.
I thought the idea of the universal Citizen income was, it was to abolish Job Seekers Allowance and Child Benefits, not be paid for on top.
I thought the whole purpose of Universal Citizen Income was it did away with the stigma of who does and does not deserve benefits.
As Chair of a Food Bank, I obviously agree with the Joseph Rowntree Trust analysis and see it every day.
However, I see nothing in Michael’s article about the Paradise Papers and the billionaire non-doms such as Michael Ashcroft (who recently told Staff at an exclusive private members’ club he co-owned to take a cut in their basic pay in return for a share of the service charge, in a move that could leave low-paid workers vulnerable while reducing the company’s tax payments. Workers at the Devonshire Club in London, where members pay £2,400 a year for access to a 68-room boutique hotel, brasserie and champagne bar, were asked last month if they would take a formal pay cut that would reduce their earnings to the level of the legal minimum wage.
The party should set up a panel to realistically examine all the options asap, to research findings by the JRF, Shelter, the Child Povery Action Group and others instead of leaping into the next quick fix it notion.
It is impossible to abolish relative poverty, as no matter how high incomes are there will still be many people earning less that 60% of median incomes.
If everyone’s salary doubled tomorrow, many people would in fact no longer be poor but we would still be left with a large statistical number in relative poverty, even if in reality many people had been lifted out of it.
The opposite is also true, should there be massive redundancies in the months ahead and the average income reduces, some people will be statistically lifted out of relative poverty by the fact that the bar has been lowered, even though they are in exactly the same position as before, regarding their own finances.
We now need to look afresh at how we define poverty in the UK.
Recently on Question Time the Labour MP Chuka Umunna described the number of poor in the UK as living in absolute poverty, which is less that $1 a day and may be applicable in some parts of the world, but not here. If the “experts” on TV can get confused, it is no wonder the public do not know what to believe.
There are no doubt many people in the UK living in real poverty, however it is defined, but clearly there are others who can get along fine, even with low incomes, such as pensioners with no mortgage or rent, free transport and healthcare including prescriptions (here in Scotland) and much more. While others with a higher income, but with much higher housing costs and other costs will struggle to feed their children, even on an income above the defined poverty level.
Income inequality and poverty is a major problem and we must work towards its reduction here in the UK and abroad where we can, but we must first agree what it actually is in the UK, so that our policies can work – if we are ever lucky enough to be able to implement them.
Michael is right to emphasise the subject here.
Those with children do get more from the system, and that is at a far higher level even today than those without. To fall on hard times with children , means they should get that support. There was a culture of having children thinking that the system, would support them. There are many who consider that not responsible and therefore do not have children because they cannot yet do well by them. The low wage economy and the availability of job security makes these blurred areas for policy and solving those now.
I agree with David Raw here, the greed and hypocrisy and immoral behaviour in the very top of some areas of the economy has got to be dealt with.
Liberalism is not it’s wrongly named non friend or relative, neoliberism, any more than decent democratic socialism is awful national socialism!
Seebohm Rowntree published his seminal work “Poverty, A Study of Town Life” in 1901. It is widely regarded as spurring radical Liberals to action not least due to the fact that barely enough men could be found who were actually fit enough to fight the Boer War.
Rowntree defined poverty as falling below a calculated minimum weekly sum of money ‘necessary to enable families to secure the necessities of a healthy life’. 28% of York’s population were living in the most serious poverty (or absolute poverty), unable to acquire even basic necessities such as food, fuel and clothing. There were discovered to be two chief reasons for such poverty. Firstly, in 25% of the cases, individuals or families were impoverished as a result of an absolute lack of income, on account of the chief wage-earner being either dead, disabled or otherwise unable to work. However, in around 50% of cases, the chief wage-earner was employed in regular work, but paid mere pittance, unable to sustain a healthy level of living. In the remainder of the cases, income was satisfactory to purchase necessities, but the spending of it was often “unwise”, or simply unnecessary. Importantly, the study revealed that poverty in Britain was widespread, and not simply confined to the sprawling urban metropolis of London.
While conditions have improved immeasurably since the beginning of the 20th century, many of the same underlying issues remain. Daniel Henry points the way when he says “Perhaps even more important would be to reduce the cost of living by reducing house prices. Lowering rents and mortgages would do as much to reduce poverty – possibly more.”
If you want to increase govn revenue from income tax you actually need to decrease it as current levels are a disincentive to risk takers and whilst there are many small businesses they are not, in large, doing anything innovative or particularly productive (and often dependent on tax credits to actually survive)… gaming of the tax system and moving “production” overseas is very prevalent in the more successful players, especially those who have exponential earnings once they get motoring (so in effect they use UK tax breaks to set up and then the next thing you know they are producing stuff in third world countries (in tax free zones) and making all the profit disappear as far as the UK tax man is concerned. This actually makes “good sense” on quite low profit/turnover so trying to steal 70 percent of someone’s income would see a mass exodus.
Obviously, the article highlights one of the big problems with citizens income, it can be highjacked and reformatted in a way that would bankrupt the country, unless it is going to replace the whole benefit system and make people work to top it up then it will end up turning the country into a fiscal mess.
With food and basic clothes so cheap not sure there is any reason for increasing benefits but govn needs to expand hostel places to cope with the rough sleepers etc.
Yes, Michael. Another glorious proposal. Almost tops your May 2016 article suggesting we leave the EU and ban freedom of movement. As the preamble to the Lib Dem constitution states, “we seek to balance the fundamental values of equality, equality and equality.”
@ William Fowler I gather you recently joined the Liberal Democrats because you were disillusioned with the Tory Party – but unfortunately you seem to have brought a bit of baggage when you say, “If you want to increase govn revenue from income tax you actually need to decrease it as current levels are a disincentive to risk takers”.
You are suggesting what is known as ‘the Laffer Curve – ‘which is widely discredited (as long ago as 1980 by the Institute for Fiscal Studies).
The Laffer curve – Institute For Fiscal Studies – IFS
https://www.ifs.org.uk/publications/2870
You should really call it “tax cuts for the rich” – as practised by Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher and currently by Donald Trump. I struggle to understand with why you think there’s a ready audience for it in the Liberal Democrats.