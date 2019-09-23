We nearly lost our temper. But it worked out.

I was recently at an event speaking to a couple of Liberal Democrat friends – let’s call them Tim and Fiona. A friend of mine, Roland, who is a Conservative Party supporter walked up to us with a broad grin on his face. “Well, your party’s gone and done it. It’s abandoned any pretence of being democratic; promising to reverse the result of the greatest democratic exercise this country has ever undertaken. Good for us. You’ll lose.”

I introduced Tim and Fiona and Tim started to respond.

He started talking about only implementing the change if the party got an absolute majority. If not, we would support another referendum, etc, etc.” Roland was starting to look confused. Not quite sure any longer what the party’s policy was. And, encouraged by Tim’s convoluted explanation and somewhat apologetic tone, started goading him even more about the undemocratic nature of it all.

I could see Fiona starting to lose her temper. Eventually she interrupted politely. “May I explain something” she asked. “Sure”, Roland responded with an even wider grin – doubtless now pumped up to make Fiona uncomfortable. He may not have been to Eton, but he was sure that no woman was going to take him on and win.

Fiona’s response was clear, effective and deadly. It went something like this:

“Let me tell you what my party is doing. And let me also tell you what we’re not going to do.

We have told the electorate clearly, honestly and leaving no doubt. If they vote for us in a general election, they are casting their vote to revoke Article 50 and stop this Brexit mess. We are giving them a clear choice – vote for us if you want that; don’t if you don’t. It’s now up to the voters in a democratic exercise – it’s called an election – to decide what they want.

If they choose to vote for us, they know what they’re getting. Plain and simple.

Now, let me tell you, if I may, what we’re not going to do.

We’re not going to impose on the public a Prime Minister who nobody voted for except a handful of Conservative Party activists.

We’re not going to suspend parliamentary democracy at will so that the government’s actions cannot be scrutinised.

We’re not going to prefer dying in a ditch rather than abiding by the laws of the land.

We’re not going to impose on the public a no-deal Brexit that was never, in any way, put to the people in a vote – referendum or election.

And – we’re not going to propose a second referendum only then to refuse to tell the public what we ourselves strongly believe in just in case we might upset some voters.

We are perfectly happy to be telling the public what we believe in, and to be clear on what we will do if they choose to elect us. It remains the voters’ choice.

Now it’s up to the voters to decide which type of democracy they prefer – my party’s or yours.”

To be honest, this is not the kind of speech that Roland expected.

“Interesting,” he said. “Would anyone like another drink?”

PS: this incident never actually happened. But no doubt it will – repeatedly.

* Joe Zammit-Lucia is a co-founder and trustee of the think tank radix.org.uk and a Lib Dem member