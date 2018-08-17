Weak immigration paper needs to go back to the drawing board

The immigration motion (F16) and policy paper coming to Conference has already rightly drawn the ire of Lib Dem Voice commentators. It’s weak, indistinct, and includes some seriously objectionable language and ideas. I and the Radical Association, of which I’m proud to be the current chair, will be opposing F16 at conference and demanding a full rethink of this poorly produced and inadequate policy paper.

We’re at a point in rebuilding our party from some bad electoral losses where it’s crucial that we build a clear, separate identity as voices to empower the voiceless, and being proudly pro-immigration is a vital part of that. Passing F16 would undermine rather than support that.

Let’s think about the debates we could – and should – be having over our immigration policy. We shouldn’t need a conference debate to argue over whether ripping families apart for no crime other than being poor, a system maintained by F16’s ban on recourse to public funds for immigrant families, is wrong. Nor should we need one to tell us that migrants are our fellow human beings and that a motion with calls to “reap economic benefits from the diasporas” is utterly and shamefully inappropriate in its rhetoric.

Liberal Democrat debates on immigration should focus instead on how to best support and empower migrants. We need to show many families struggling with spousal income limits or visa processing fees, or getting wrapped up in red tape just for wanting to live with their loved ones, that we’re in their corner and taking their side. It’s time, too, for a serious discussion on enfranchising permanent non-citizen residents, from whom the UK state happily takes its tax share but who get no say in the system they live under – as sadly borne out in the Brexit vote.

We need to challenge the status quo to find lasting solutions. We know that immigration enforcement is a source of terror for many migrants. So why aren’t we debating how to build a more liberal system for dealing with undocumented migration and visa overstays, one built with compassion and which is subject to effective public scrutiny, rather than pledging to throw more money at the current broken bureau? We know too that EU freedom of movement is a huge social and economic benefit to these islands; why aren’t we having the debate we need on how to expand those benefits and build free movement links with more countries?

Above all, we need to stop apologising for the basic belief that people should be allowed to live and work and love where they want. Apology persuades nobody. Opinion polling on migration shows the numbers moving towards more people feeling convinced that migration is beneficial, with the Oxford migration observatory noting that ‘attitudes have softened in recent years’ and Ipsos finding that one in five people say they have become more positive about immigration since 2016. Liberal Democrats should take our rightful place in spearheading that movement, busting myths, breaking populist lies, and demanding better from government for a more compassionate future. We can only, do this, though, if we’re willing to have big answers that will lead us clearly away from rather than appease the closed-border, anti-immigration status quo.

Big questions need big answers. Let’s send F16 back to the drawing board, so we can get on with answering them.

* Luke Graham is a Liberal Democrat member from Scotland and is Chair of the Radical Association.