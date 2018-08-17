Weak immigration paper needs to go back to the drawing board

The immigration motion (F16) and policy paper coming to Conference has already rightly drawn the ire of Lib Dem Voice commentators. It’s weak, indistinct, and includes some seriously objectionable language and ideas. I and the Radical Association, of which I’m proud to be the current chair, will be opposing F16 at conference and demanding a full rethink of this poorly produced and inadequate policy paper.
We’re at a point in rebuilding our party from some bad electoral losses where it’s crucial that we build a clear, separate identity as voices to empower the voiceless, and being proudly pro-immigration is a vital part of that. Passing F16 would undermine rather than support that.
Let’s think about the debates we could – and should – be having over our immigration policy. We shouldn’t need a conference debate to argue over whether ripping families apart for no crime other than being poor, a system maintained by F16’s ban on recourse to public funds for immigrant families, is wrong. Nor should we need one to tell us that migrants are our fellow human beings and that a motion with calls to “reap economic benefits from the diasporas” is utterly and shamefully inappropriate in its rhetoric.
Liberal Democrat debates on immigration should focus instead on how to best support and empower migrants. We need to show many families struggling with spousal income limits or visa processing fees, or getting wrapped up in red tape just for wanting to live with their loved ones, that we’re in their corner and taking their side. It’s time, too, for a serious discussion on enfranchising permanent non-citizen residents, from whom the UK state happily takes its tax share but who get no say in the system they live under – as sadly borne out in the Brexit vote.
We need to challenge the status quo to find lasting solutions. We know that immigration enforcement is a source of terror for many migrants. So why aren’t we debating how to build a more liberal system for dealing with undocumented migration and visa overstays, one built with compassion and which is subject to effective public scrutiny, rather than pledging to throw more money at the current broken bureau? We know too that EU freedom of movement is a huge social and economic benefit to these islands; why aren’t we having the debate we need on how to expand those benefits and build free movement links with more countries?
Above all, we need to stop apologising for the basic belief that people should be allowed to live and work and love where they want. Apology persuades nobody. Opinion polling on migration shows the numbers moving towards more people feeling convinced that migration is beneficial, with the Oxford migration observatory noting that ‘attitudes have softened in recent years’ and Ipsos finding that one in five people say they have become more positive about immigration since 2016. Liberal Democrats should take our rightful place in spearheading that movement, busting myths, breaking populist lies, and demanding better from government for a more compassionate future. We can only, do this, though, if we’re willing to have big answers that will lead us clearly away from rather than appease the closed-border, anti-immigration status quo.
Big questions need big answers. Let’s send F16 back to the drawing board, so we can get on with answering them.
* Luke Graham is a Liberal Democrat member from Scotland and is Chair of the Radical Association.
Well said Luke. This could have been an opportunity to set forth a progressive, liberal, distinct policy which reinforces the need for more social housing and NHS / schools funding, while promoting immigration which helps generates the tax base needed to pay for it, in a virtuous circle.
The Liberal Democrats should Demand Better of the policy working group that came up with this mess.
I’ve honestly been struggling to find what is so deeply and structurally wrong with the paper/motion that it has drawn so much ire. The criticisms in this article are very broad and I don’t recognise them based on the text, which doesn’t seem to propose anything “objectionable” or “apologetic”. Certainly nothing that could not be amended, anyway.
It also strikes me that opposing a motion in its’ entirety, without first seeking to amend it, seems obstinate. Has the Radical Association submitted an amendment, or did they submit an alternative Immigration motion that this could be compared to?
James, I don’t know about amendments, but a policy motion won’t be accepted on any topic that’s currently under discussion by a policy working group, so none could have been submitted.
James Belchamber:
FCC typically/usually reject motions which clash with an ongoing working group’s remit. However, there is a motion on the treatment of the Windrush generation also going to this conference. Caron has already blogged about the differences between the motions, and why the Windrush one is more constructive (and liberal!). https://www.libdemvoice.org/now-this-is-how-to-write-a-motion-on-immigration-issues-58226.html
@James Belchamber – amendments are effectively required to be on a single, specific area. In a paper as wide-ranging as this, if there are several areas one thinks need amending, then the only thing one can do is attempt to refer the motion back to FPC and ask them to deal with it, which I think is the most likely thing at this point.
In terms of what is structurally wrong with the paper: its tone is a major problem even besides its content, continually justifying policies purely in terms of cost rather than stronger arguments that we should treat migrants fairly and equally. I think Luke actually sets out a number of areas here that are reasonable – the paper doesn’t look at free movement expansion or expansion of voting rights, it retains the no recourse to public funds rule which explicitly damages low-income families where one spouse is a non-citizen, and it advocates significant boosts in funding for the immigration enforcement and border force agencies rather than taking the bigger (and necessary) steps to scrap them in favour of a new system that will gain and retain the trust of the people it serves (who should be migrants, not tabloid editors).
“People should be allowed to live and work and love where they want”. It might be Mr Graham’s ‘basic belief’; but it certainly isn’t mine, nor, I would bet, is it the view of most people living in these islands. Put that in your manifesto and then wonder why the Lib Dem’s are bumping along near the bottom of the opinion polls!
Mind you, coming as it does from the self proclaimed ‘Radical Association’, it’s certainly radical, idealistic and, quite frankly, in political terms, suicidal.
Is there enough time for the Radical Association to write amendments?
Consider
“A. Pursuing their ill-conceived target of reducing net migration to the “tens of thousands”, which has simultaneously eroded public faith in the UK’s immigration system and damaged the country by preventing people with valuable skills, like doctors and nurses, coming to work here.”
The need for more doctors, nurses and midwives is urgent. Defeating the motion would defeat / delete this paragraph.
The Cameron-May manifesto has been widely criticised elsewhere / as impractical.
For what it’s worth, I voted against this Motion and Paper coming to Conference at all; In my view it’s a terrible Motion that plays to the “let’s appease the racists” angle and is explicitly in breach of the Principles of the Party Constitution.
I hope that Conference either votes it down, or References it back to a new working group that doesn’t include the previous group, because the Motion and Paper as it stands is not a Liberal Policy.
Alisdair Calder McGregor, directly elected member of the Federal Policy Committee