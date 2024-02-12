Welcome to my day: 12 February 2024

My apologies for today’s late start – a minor technical glitch locked me out of the site this morning but, now that that’s remedied…

A big election, far away…

The world changes, even if nobody seems to want to tell us, as Indonesia goes to the polls this week. Two hundred million eligible voters will determine who will be the President of one of the world’s fastest growing economies and an increasingly influential player in Asia-Pacific politics. And Indonesia isn’t just a country with a large population, it stretches across thousands of miles, the equivalent of from the west of Ireland to Turkmenistan.

I’m increasingly of the view that, as a country with declining influence in the world – Brexit and nine years of increasingly English nationalist government really haven’t helped there – we should be looking to build new relationships in order to establish a new relevance, yet our foreign policy is constructed on the basis that we’re still major players, welcome participants everywhere. That’s hard to reconcile with our diminished military capacity and an attitude towards emerging economies that is unhelpful at best.

Indonesia is a prime example of that, a key producer of important materials, in particular nickel, needed in manufacture in many of the new technologies our economy will rely upon going forward. Trade deals will require a quid pro quo, as the negotiations with India demonstrate, with calls for visa-free access or, at least, easier access to visas. Are we willing to make the case that, as part of building those new trading relationships, we’re going to need to make compromises about who comes here?

Michael Gove claimed that we’d had enough of experts…

Laura Trott’s savaging at the hands of Evan Davis this week suggested that, whilst the relationship between experts and the Conservative Party is fragile at best, key positions in our Government are held by people who either have little in the way of basic knowledge, or who don’t think that it matters. And, when confronted with a journalist who has rather more knowledge of a subject and who has done even a modicum of research, it tends to end badly.

It’s a marker of an administration that seems to know that its time is up, heading over the cliff like Wile E Coyote, legs whirring away even though there’s no visible support left. The only apparent question is, when gravity takes effect, how bad will be the crash, and what will happen next. Ah well, at least Rishi Sunak wouldn’t attempt a “family values” policy… Would he?

Trump throws Europe to the wolves

The idea that an American President would effectively invite the Russians to invade a European democracy would have been absurd a decade ago. Now, Donald Trump has done just that. Ironically, European defence spending has risen across the continent, in particular since 2014, but there’ll be nervousness across the Baltic States, and in places like Moldova, given their obvious vulnerability to Russian interference.

As a Party, we’ve historically voted against a European army in debates amongst our liberal allies. But is it viable to continue with such a stance if the Americans become unreliable allies post-2024? And, if such an institution comes to pass, can we stand outside of it? Indeed, as already noted, given the parlous nature of our armed forces, we’re evidently going to have to find the funds to rebuild them from somewhere if we’re going to play the role expected of us.

Will an incoming Labour government repeat the Blair policy towards the House of Lords?

The Liberal Democrat benches in the Lords have been gradually depopulated since 2015, as our Peers age without renewal. That’s proved to be an increasing challenge in terms of covering the “waterfront” of holding the Government to account, and even if the Party has an ambivalent view of the Lords at best, we’d want to put some fresh blood in. But there hasn’t been an election for potential future nominees for some time, and you’d want the comfort of knowing that the people nominated by Ed Davey would be reliably liberal, so what’s going to happen, and who should be nominated, if Keir Starmer decides that a few extra Liberal Democrat Peers should be created?

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.