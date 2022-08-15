Welcome to my day: 15 August 2022 – in Tufton Street we Trus(s)t?

The contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party and, thus, Prime Minister, took more turns for the worse this week. Whilst Rishi Sunak desperately tries to convince ageing members of his party that he can be as reactionary as the next (wo)man, Liz Truss is demonstrating that, at heart, she has the instincts of a robotic magpie programmed by the denizens of Tufton Street.

Having suggested last week that most of the Civil Service should be sacked and the rest moved out of London, whilst the rest of the public sector should expect pay cuts, it didn’t get any better this week. First, she suggested that support payments to help those facing fuel poverty were a low priority compared to tax cuts. It seemed that she had been misrepresented (again). And then, the Civil Service was described as “woke verging on anti-Semitic” – she really doesn’t like them, does she?

I look forward to her relationship with the Civil Service going forward…

Mind you, given that there’s very little evidence that we have a functioning government anyway, the idea that whichever one of them wins might do something (anything) might be progress of a sort. Of course, their first task will be to appoint a new Cabinet and ministers, which won’t be easy. And time is relentlessly pushing on, with the energy cap increase to be announced in just eleven days and due to come into effect on 1 October.

We do, it is alleged, have a Prime Minister and a Cabinet who could act. But the former is off on his holidays again and the latter is paralysed awaiting the new boss. It’s not a promising scenario for those already financially stretched to near breaking point. Throw in inflation at nearly 10% and the upcoming mortgage rate increases, and the pain threshold amongst voters is tangibly close.

But what is it about Liz Truss that makes her prospects as Prime Minister so gloomy? She certainly doesn’t seem to have much empathy for the large proportion of the electorate who are dreading the winter – the heat or eat dilemma – and her willingness to espouse whatever ideological garbage that is published by her friends in the Taxpayers Alliance and others, regardless of its credibility or likely popularity, does suggest someone not terribly hot on detail. And yes, you can get away with that if you’re surrounded by competent people who understand the issues, but given that some of her key supporters appear ill-informed at best and downright out of touch at worst, the prospect of her in Number 10 doesn’t inspire confidence.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party have, after a period of reflection, decided to basically rebrand Liberal Democrat policy by calling for the cancellation of the energy price cap increase. As Ed Davey noted;

Hi @UKLabour glad you liked my proposal to cancel the energy price rise. I also have some thoughts on electoral reform that you're welcome to adopt… — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) August 13, 2022

And, indeed, there are a whole bunch of other Liberal Democrat policies that Labour ought to at least analyse just in case they need to seek some sort of arrangement following the next General Election. Mind you, they didn’t in 2010…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.