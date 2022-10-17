Welcome to my day: 17 October 2022 – as the S.S. Brexit sinks under the weight of its own contradictions…

Aside from the obvious crisis the Government is in, the past few weeks have demonstrated once and for all why Brexit was doomed to failure as a means to transform the nation for the better.

There were always three key arguments in favour of Brexit – sovereignty, immigration and deregulation. During the campaign, the fact that they were inevitably contradictory didn’t matter, for all that was needed was to harvest the votes sufficient to win. And whilst those of us on the losing side assumed that, having won, there was a strategy for handling the transition. As it turned out, what strategies existed were contradictory too.

But now, each of the arguments has been eviscerated, one by one.

The notion of sovereignty was always probably the most illusionary one in an increasingly interdependent, interrelated world but if the response to the mini-Budget demonstrated anything, it was that bond and currency traders across the globe had rather more power than the Truss administration. Perhaps “unelected bureaucrats” in Brussels weren’t so bad, after all? And, as for the UK/India trade deal, was any sensible person surprised that the Indian Government had as one of its main asks, greater visa access for its citizens? Trade deals require compromises that you may not like in order to get what you need, and the weaker your position, the more such deals impinge on your sovereignty. Which brings us to…

Control over immigration is something that you could argue was something that could be obtained, but when Therese Coffey is seriously arguing that we should import nurses from across the globe rather than increase the pay of those already working in the NHS, you wonder if the racists who voted to “stop black people coming here” had that in mind as their desired outcome. And whilst Suella Braverman seems happy to fight the corner of the mythical “Anti-Growth Coalition” and limit our ability to make those trade deals that the country needs to make up for the loss of a chunk of our former trade with the European Union, the free trade buccaneers find themselves abandoned.

And as for deregulation, how does this work if you’re trying to trade into the European Union or other large markets? You’re bound by the rules and regulations of those markets anyway, and running separate production lines for different markets is wasteful and expensive. But, taking the bigger picture, most regulation protects us, our families, our freedoms and our environment. It has generally been imposed because society concludes that something needs to be done.

It’s all fallen apart thanks to a group of people who appear not to understand the contradictions of what they claim to want, rather than their predecessors, who basically dissembled, and covered that up by claiming to throw vast amounts of money around for public services.

The past few weeks have been a salutary lesson for all politicians, and the real question for the Government is, have you learned anything and if so, what? I have a nasty feeling that their answer may determine the future of this country for years to come.

But enough gloom. As some readers may know, I come from an Indian Catholic background, and the Economist has published a piece this week about one of the churches near to our family home in Mumbai which readers might find interesting.

And, on this day in 1725, John Wilkes was born in Clerkenwell, London. A powerful proponent of radical causes, he repeatedly fell foul of the establishment of the day, calling for, amongst other things, religious tolerance and press freedom. Perhaps, you might say, he was a radical with a clue…

And finally, for fans of non-League football out there, it’s the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup this evening, with a debut for my local team, Needham Market FC. A dream draw at home to Ipswich Town, maybe?

Ah well, I’d better get on with the rest of my day, so thank you for reading this far and my best wishes for a great day.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.