Metropolitan Police – a welcome admission of past failings, but what next?

Following the release of the Casey Report into the Metropolitan Police’s disciplinary systems, Liberal Democrats have been quick to respond.

Wendy Chamberlain, the only former female police officer in the Commons, said:

This devastating report must not be ignored. From decent vetting at the recruitment stage to real diversity, the Met must change dramatically and at lightning speed. Investigations and whistle-blowing must be also prioritised and concluded quickly.The Home Secretary must come to Parliament and explain how the largest police force in the country has come to this under the Conservative’s watch.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, former Deputy Assistant Commissioner with the Metropolitan Police, and now Liberal Democrat Peer, Brian Paddick, was quick to highlight what the report means;

1.The Casey Report shows there are systemic and cultural problems in the Met going back years, particularly around racism and misogyny. Culture is the most difficult thing to change in any organisation. It will take time but action to turn things around must start now… — Brian Paddick 🇬🇧🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@brianpaddick) October 17, 2022

2.Not only are the public being short-changed when it comes to complaints against the police but even serving members of the Force who raise concerns are being ignored, side-lined and even prosecuted… — Brian Paddick 🇬🇧🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@brianpaddick) October 17, 2022

3. The new Commissioner seems determined to turn things around, but without the support of the Government and the Home Secretary, he will not be able to bring about the radical reforms that are so desperately needed… — Brian Paddick 🇬🇧🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@brianpaddick) October 17, 2022

4. Cuts to police budgets have resulted in the erosion of leadership and frontline supervision, inadequate vetting has allowed the wrong people to become police officers, and strong and decisive leadership from the Home Secretary and senior police leaders have been lacking… — Brian Paddick 🇬🇧🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@brianpaddick) October 17, 2022

5.Successive Conservative Governments have not only let down the public when it comes to law and order, they have let down decent, hardworking police officers who have tried to do their best to deliver the service the public expect and deserve. — Brian Paddick 🇬🇧🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@brianpaddick) October 17, 2022

And he concludes with a personal thought on the damage done;