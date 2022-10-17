The Voice

Mini-Budget goes down with all hands…

By | Mon 17th October 2022 - 12:34 pm

The inevitable abandonment of the “Kamikwazi” budget by Jeremy Hunt has been greeted by the derision one might expect, even if there was no easy alternative. No cut in the basic rate of income tax, the withdrawal of IR35 changes and the withdrawal of guaranteed support for energy costs beyond April, none of this will win votes, even as it placates the markets.

Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s mini-budget statement, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

So much damage has already been done by these Conservatives and they will force millions of struggling families and pensioners to pay for it.

The Conservative government has already trashed the British economy and put hundreds of pounds on people’s mortgages. Now they are going to inflict even more pain by putting up energy bills, raising taxes and slashing crucial public services, while still protecting oil and gas giants from a proper windfall tax and still cutting taxes for the big banks.

It is not just Liz Truss or Kwasi Kwarteng. The whole Conservative Party is out of touch and does not care. That is why we need a General Election, to take them out of power and end this crisis.

And as for the Prime Minister, as our newly returned colleague, Paul Walter, comments;

At the moment, Liz Truss just seems to be providing them with an excuse to keep the central heating on in the Downing Street flat.

As for the proposed abolition of the Health and Social Care Levy, that requires the passing of legislation which, intriguingly, has its Second Reading (and all remaining stages!) in the House of Lords today. Might there yet be another twist to this Government’s agonies?

3 Comments

  • Roland 17th Oct '22 - 12:57pm

    >As for the proposed abolition of the Health and Social Care Levy, that requires the passing of legislation which, intriguingly, has its Second Reading (and all remaining stages!) in the House of Lords today.

    Lets hope the LibDem’s and other sensible members of the HoL vote against the adoption of this abolition bill…
    The laugh is, this action can be sold to Tories as honouring the value “that people should keep more of the money they earn” – the NHS being cheaper etc. than a US style system…

  • expats 17th Oct '22 - 1:23pm

    I wonder if Truss will attend the HoC to answer Labour’s UQ? My guess is that she’ll creep in afterwards for Hunt’s statement..

  • Chris Haigh 17th Oct '22 - 2:33pm

    Jeremy Hunt needs to restore the people that Johnson kicked out of the party and get Philip Hammond back in the cabinet at the expense of the Rees Mogg types.

