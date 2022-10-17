Mark Valladares

17 October 2022 – (the rest of) today's press releases

  • The British public don’t need more economic turmoil
  • Hunt’s out of touch advisory panel of asset managers
  • Hunt hints at windfall tax u-turn

    Responding to the news that the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to fast-track measures to pay for Liz Truss’s mini-budget, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

    The Conservative Party have used the British people as an economic football for far too long.

    Jeremy Hunt now expects families and pensioners to cope with increased mortgage costs, soaring energy bills, sky-high petrol prices and rising food costs while the unfair bankers bonus is still in place.

    As the Conservative Party continues to wreck our economy Liz Truss is nowhere to be seen. Rather than more economic turmoil and despair we should have a general election now.

    Hunt’s out of touch advisory panel of asset managers

    Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s new economic advisory panel only including asset managers, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

    An advisory panel of purely wealthy asset managers in the middle of a cost of living crisis proves just how out of touch this Conservative Government is.

    Jeremy Hunt is just as bad as Kwasi Kwarteng by shutting himself away from the financial hardship faced by millions of families and pensioners.

    This Conservative party’s reckless and unfunded tax cuts for the wealthiest companies have sent financial markets into turmoil. It is now innocent families left to pick up the tab with spiralling mortgage bills.

    Instead of stacking the new advisory panel with bankers, it should have been made up of housing and debt charities, who can offer real advice on this mortgage crisis created by Downing Street.

    Hunt hints at windfall tax u-turn

    After a question from Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, the Chancellor was forced to admit the Government would consider a windfall tax on oil and gas companies. Responding Ed Davey said:

    Innocent families and pensioners should not be left to pick up the bill for Liz Truss’s economic incompetence. The new Chancellor must add a windfall tax to his long list of u-turns.

    The public will not stomach oil and gas firms making eye-watering profits whilst they are forced to make heartbreaking choices this winter.

