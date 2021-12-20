Welcome to my day – 20 December 2021: there’s no business like snow business…

Greetings from Westbrook, Maine, where your friendly neighbourhood Day Editor is on grand-parenting duty for a few days. As you can see from this picture of the town’s library, we’ve had snow, about six inches of it. Luckily, it seems as though most people here own a snowplough, or have one bolted to the front of their truck, so there hasn’t been much disruption.

As I left Britain, the news of the North Shropshire by-election was just beginning to sink in and I’m reminded a bit of the 1992-97 Major administration. In the sense of a Government out of good ideas and mired in bad behaviour, there is an easy comparison, but whereas the Major administration contained some capable ministers and was led by a man whose word could be relied upon to a great extent, you can hardly say that about this administration. Mind you, whoever leads the Conservative Party is going to have to reconcile the irreconcilable – those contradictory promises made to deliver Brexit are no easier to untangle now than they ever were.

On this day in 1830, the London Conference opened, during which representatives of the then major European powers (Austria, Britain, France, Prussia and Russia) recognised the independence of Belgium. And, given that it’s nearly Christmas, how could I fail to note the 75th anniversary of the premiere of “It’s a Wonderful Life”? But perhaps we should reflect on the fact that today is International Human Solidarity Day.

So, what do we have for you today? Ruvi Ziegler wonders whether or not we have the right Israeli sister party, whilst we catch up on what was also a rather good night in local council by-elections. Other than that, there are still some irons in the fire but we’ll see what emerges.

With that in mind, I’ll see you all later, once I’m awake…