Welcome to my day – 4 December 2017: do those clogs come in black?

By | Mon 4th December 2017 - 7:34 am

Liberal Democrat Voice comes to you this morning from Amsterdam, at the end of a weekend in which it became clear that Europe is preparing to move on with, or more probably without, the United Kingdom.

So, what have we got for you today? We’ll kick the day off with some thoughts from John Pugh on regional liberalism as a means to rebuilding our presence in local and national government.

My usual preview of the week in the Lords will follow, and we’ll have news of the elections for the ALDE Party Bureau, which took place on Saturday here in Amsterdam.

The weekend did see one spark of hope for those opposed to Brexit, i.e. the Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday, which suggested that 50% of those polled wanted a second referendum on the deal, as against 34% who opposed the idea. Jeremy Hunt’s suggestion that opposition to any deal would imply remaining in the European Union only adds to the conjecture. Frankly, I suspect that he’s freelancing, and it merely indicates that the Conservatives agree on precious little except the need to remain in power.

Not everyone is confident in the ability of the British people to sift the evidence though, and Ian MacFadyen suggests that only by defeating the Brexiteers in an election can we really overturn Brexit. We’ll be publishing his thoughts at lunchtime.

I’ll be finishing the day with another musical interlude, which reminds me, I ought to check You Tube…

