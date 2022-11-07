Welcome to my day: 7 November 2022 – the hypocrisy of a “free market”

With the news that nurses have voted to take strike action – and it should be borne in mind that the result of the strike ballot isn’t official yet, merely rumoured – the Sunak administration faces an early test of its popularity (or lack thereof).

Offering 4% would, in most recent years, have been seen as rather good given the ongoing squeeze on public sector pay since 2010. But, with inflation hovering above 10% and effectively higher for those on lower salaries, it comes as another blow to a workforce which knows that it’s running to stand still. Of course, a private sector operation in such a position would have the choice of cutting services or increasing pay to address shortages such as the NHS has – 40,000 nursing vacancies, exacerbated by the loss of EU freedom of movement and the additional costs now incurred by foreign nurses who might think of working here.

Sadly, the Government appears not to understand that the free market applies to public sector jobs too. If you don’t pay competitive salaries, and you require staff to effectively compromise standards in order to achieve throughput, you shouldn’t be surprised when recruitment and retention become a problem. And there comes a point when blackmailing them with “but think of the customers!” doesn’t cut it any more.

And yes, Conservative thinkers will see this as an opportunity to push market-based solutions for the NHS. They always seem too. But the American model is less effective, more expensive and excludes 15% of the population, which leads you to wonder why, if it’s so successful, nobody else has attempted something similar.

The nurses won’t be the only ones. With increasing numbers of civil servants now swept up by the National Living Wage, it becomes more and more difficult to engage people in customer facing roles with sufficient expertise to deal with questions or process information. Government costs.

£60 billion in spending cuts and tax rises spells unpopularity – it’s never likely to be any other way – and with the Government’s popularity at an already low ebb, the prospect of grannies in hospital corridors and public sector workers withdrawing their labour should make Sunak, Hunt et al very nervous. That is, if they really comprehend what it means.

