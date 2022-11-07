7 November 2022 – the overnight press release

One in four mortgage borrowers fear losing their homes due to unpaid bills

New poll reveals homeowners expect their mortgage bills to rise and are worried about losing their home, defaulting on a payment or cutting down on food bills

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has called for a Mortgage Protection Fund, to offer grants to struggling homeowners who risk financial ruin whilst interest rates soar

New polling commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has found over one in four mortgage holders (27%) are worried about losing their home due to unpaid bills as interest rates rise. Almost half of mortgage holders (47%) are even worried about cutting down on their food bill as payments spiral in the wake of Liz Truss’s budget last month.

Overall, seven in ten (71%) of those with a mortgage say they expect to pay more in housing costs over the next year.

The other stark findings from the new polling amongst mortgage holders also reveals:

34% are worried about defaulting on a payment

47% are worried about cutting down on their food bill

31% are worried about needing to borrow from a friend or family member

26% are worried about needing to downsize to a smaller property

36% are worried about cancelling a DIY project to cover a bill

37% are worried about cancelling a holiday to cover a bill

This week, the Bank of England said that the typical mortgage could rise by roughly £3,000 a year by the end of 2023.

Under new proposals announced by Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey, those who have seen their mortgage payments increase by more than 10% of their income could apply for grants of up to £300 a month to help cover the cost of the rise. This would protect families from falling into arrears or losing their homes because they can’t afford spiralling mortgage rates.

The estimated £3 billion cost of this Mortgage Protection Fund would be paid for through reversing Conservative cuts to the Bank Levy and Bank Surcharge since 2016.

The Liberal Democrats are also calling for measures to support renters, including bringing in the long-promised ban on “no fault” evictions and bringing in longer tenancies that protect against unfair rent hikes.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: