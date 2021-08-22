Welcome to our new Green overlords

As the Scottish Greens go into what looks very much like a Coalition with the SNP, taking 2 yet to be announced ministerial positions, it would be tempting to treat them with exactly the same kindness and empathy they showed us when we were entering coalition at Westminster in 2010.

Before we had even done anything, they were turning hyperbolic abuse into an art form.

But we should be bigger people here. We are, after all, in favour of electoral systems which encourage coalition and cross-party working.

We will have to judge the Greens by their actions.

And it’s not as if this development is anything particularly new. The SNP has relied on their votes for most of the past 14 years. I do have to wonder why they think that now is the right time to join a failing government and start to get the blame for the decline in our public services that the SNP has presided over.

The Greens in Scotland are very much of the watermelon kind rather than the mango. They are socialist in nature rather than liberal, and their support for independence risks them putting nationalism above the climate emergency.

I really don’t get why, with a decade to save the planet, any Green would want to spend at least a quarter of that time faffing about with the constitution. The planet is not going to be saved by us putting up barriers, that’s for sure.

The Greens have negotiated themselves opt-outs from voting with the Government on a limited number of issues. These include defence, aviation and aerospace related matters and the selling of sex. As the SNP Government looks to adopt the Nordic Model, the Greens have given themselves the right to oppose it. Our policy is similar, but the SNP probably realises it can get it through anyway with Tory and Labour support.

The Not Really a Coalition Agreement sets out the processes by which they will work together. Green ministers will get to attend Cabinet twice a year. The Green group will be consulted on the Government’s legislative programme.

The policy agreement between the two parties is here. It’s interesting that despite the Greens’ position on road building and some words about reviews, the current dualling projects look likely to continue.

One thing that leaps out at me is the very welcome proposal to bring forward legislation to ban conversion therapy in Scotland. Why wait till 2023 though when there is widespread agreement and it could be done pretty quickly now?

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland yesterday, new Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton wished Greens luck, but said that it didn’t look like they were getting much out of it:

“I think it looks like pretty thin gruel for the Green Party, they’ll soon realise that they will have to carry the can for all of the SNP’s inadequacies on public policy. “Whether that’s the threadbare state of our police force, the waiting times – that people are clutching letters that say they will be seen in 12 weeks when there isn’t a chance they’ll be seen in 50. “This is all part of the Greens’ deal, they’re going to have to carry the can for all this and, you know, good luck to them.”

I’m not really seeing anything that they can either claim to have stopped or anything really significant that they have brought to the table that wasn’t going to happen anyway.

What would be utterly outrageous, though, is if they were allowed to behave like an opposition party despite being part of the Government Their leaders should not get to question ministers in the Chamber, for example. The new Presiding Officer will have her work cut out for her trying to sort that one out. Elected as a Green MSP, Alison Johnstone now has now political affiliation. It would be astonishing, though, if she didn’t look to the way the Liberal Democrats were treated in their coalition with Labour as a precedent.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings