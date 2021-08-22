Welcome to our new Green overlords

As the Scottish Greens go into what looks very much like a Coalition with the SNP, taking 2 yet to be announced ministerial positions, it would be tempting to treat them with exactly the same kindness and empathy they showed us when we were entering coalition at Westminster in 2010.
Before we had even done anything, they were turning hyperbolic abuse into an art form.
But we should be bigger people here. We are, after all, in favour of electoral systems which encourage coalition and cross-party working.
We will have to judge the Greens by their actions.
And it’s not as if this development is anything particularly new. The SNP has relied on their votes for most of the past 14 years. I do have to wonder why they think that now is the right time to join a failing government and start to get the blame for the decline in our public services that the SNP has presided over.
The Greens in Scotland are very much of the watermelon kind rather than the mango. They are socialist in nature rather than liberal, and their support for independence risks them putting nationalism above the climate emergency.
I really don’t get why, with a decade to save the planet, any Green would want to spend at least a quarter of that time faffing about with the constitution. The planet is not going to be saved by us putting up barriers, that’s for sure.
The Greens have negotiated themselves opt-outs from voting with the Government on a limited number of issues. These include defence, aviation and aerospace related matters and the selling of sex. As the SNP Government looks to adopt the Nordic Model, the Greens have given themselves the right to oppose it. Our policy is similar, but the SNP probably realises it can get it through anyway with Tory and Labour support.
The Not Really a Coalition Agreement sets out the processes by which they will work together. Green ministers will get to attend Cabinet twice a year. The Green group will be consulted on the Government’s legislative programme.
The policy agreement between the two parties is here. It’s interesting that despite the Greens’ position on road building and some words about reviews, the current dualling projects look likely to continue.
One thing that leaps out at me is the very welcome proposal to bring forward legislation to ban conversion therapy in Scotland. Why wait till 2023 though when there is widespread agreement and it could be done pretty quickly now?
Speaking on Good Morning Scotland yesterday, new Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton wished Greens luck, but said that it didn’t look like they were getting much out of it:
“I think it looks like pretty thin gruel for the Green Party, they’ll soon realise that they will have to carry the can for all of the SNP’s inadequacies on public policy.
“Whether that’s the threadbare state of our police force, the waiting times – that people are clutching letters that say they will be seen in 12 weeks when there isn’t a chance they’ll be seen in 50.
“This is all part of the Greens’ deal, they’re going to have to carry the can for all this and, you know, good luck to them.”
I’m not really seeing anything that they can either claim to have stopped or anything really significant that they have brought to the table that wasn’t going to happen anyway.
What would be utterly outrageous, though, is if they were allowed to behave like an opposition party despite being part of the Government Their leaders should not get to question ministers in the Chamber, for example. The new Presiding Officer will have her work cut out for her trying to sort that one out. Elected as a Green MSP, Alison Johnstone now has now political affiliation. It would be astonishing, though, if she didn’t look to the way the Liberal Democrats were treated in their coalition with Labour as a precedent.
Caron, the Greens in England and Wales are primarily disatisfied left wingers.
By entering a formal coalition they will probably fall to the same pressures and loss of votes another party suffered between 2010 and 2019, wonder who that could be?
For pure party reasons I celebrate what they have done and look forward to a bonus for both Scottish Labour and Lib Dems over the next few years.
I think we’ll have to wait and see how this pans out. The existing SNP government is very good at announcing exiting policies that are quickly forgotten about, or get announced as if new a few months later.
I’m concerned, but not surprised, that the first item on their list of goals is to bring about another referendum. As you say Caron, if you do prioritise tackling the climate emergency, why would you allocate so many government resources towards setting up a vote, taking those resources away from meaningful change?
I suggest it’s a sign of the Green’s general inability to translate their aspirations into effective real world policies that they thought they should still get to challenge the FM as an opposition party in parliament, whilst having government ministers in their not-quite-a-coalition.
Being cynical, I expect we’ll get a lot more announcements of things in the run up to the local elections next year, with the hope of boosting the number of ‘pro-independence’ councillors with a view to using that to prove the public wants a referendum. There will be a definite attempt to squeeze our vote, and I don’t think it was a coincidence at all that after months of chatter, and well over a week of ‘they’re about to announce something’ that they chose to announce it just before the announcement of our new Scottish leader. Some would argue that’s smart politics, but I hope LibDems outside Scotland realise that the cuddly public persona is insincere. The SNP don’t want to work with us – they want to end us.
In many ways I regard this SNP/Green deal as a positive development for Scottish politics. Parties looking for common ground and working together when they can is a good thing in my book. I do not share that view that returning to Scotland’s constitutional position gets in the way of dealing with other priorities – in the USA they say that they expect their politicians ‘to be able to walk and chew gum’, and we should expect our politicians to be able to address several priorities at once. The longer term effect on Scottish politics of this deal could become evident next May if we find that SNP voters and Green voters become even more likely to transfer votes to the other party in our STV elections. Perhaps Glasgow and Edinburgh could end up with SNP/Green coalitions running those councils as well, mirroring what is happening nationally. The challenge for the Liberal Democrats is to not be squeezed further by this development as more voters who place the climate emergency as their top priority feel pulled towards the Greens, from the Lib Dems, due to their access to the heart of power.
On another point, if no independence referendum is held before the next Holyrood elections, this SNP/Green deal will probably mean that there will be a large increase in Green MSPs at that election as SNP voters will be far more inclined to use their List votes to support the Green Party. Even if the SNP and Greens both lose percentage support, the electoral system will probably return a SNP/Green majority government.
Oh dear, Caron, when I read your headline I thought the Martians had landed..
Regarding priorities; as Brad Barrows writes, I expect they’ll be well able to ‘walk and chew gum’. I also note that the Scottish 2021 manifesto doesn’t mention the environment until page 8 (the last of the listed priorities)