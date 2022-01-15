Welsh Lib Dems secure £20 million to support most vulnerable children

The mark of a civilised society is how it treats its most vulnerable people. Ours could do a lot better.
Budget Announcement – Thanks to negotiations between @DoddsJane & Finance Minister @RebeccaEvansMS the @WelshLibDems have secured £20 million to deliver much needed reform in services for looked after children and care leavers. Read more here 👇https://t.co/J3PBdms8uM pic.twitter.com/54qPIer8zY
— Welsh Liberal Democrats (@WelshLibDems) January 11, 2022
Jane Dodds, as leader of the Welsh LIb Dems and the party’s only Member of the Senedd, announced this week that she had secured an extra £20 million for care leavers, who are often just dropped and left to get on with it when they turn 16.
Jane outlined what this extra money would mean in practical terms:
The pandemic has been difficult for young people the length and breadth of Wales. That is why the Welsh Liberal Democrats used our influence in the Senedd to champion children and young people.
“As a result of Welsh Liberal Democrat influence in the Senedd, we will see the establishment of a £20 million fund to be used over the course of this Senedd term to reform services for looked after children and care leavers making sure that children and young people in care have the best start in life.
“We will also see an increase in funding for mental health services over the coming years, which was a key priority for my Party during the election.
“I am also glad to see £20 million extra will be put into the Pupil Development Grant, expanding the programme that was a key part of former Welsh Liberal Democrat Education Secretary Kirsty William’s previous agreement with Welsh Labour.”
“It can only be a good thing when politicians work together to find areas of common ground. That is when we can deliver tangible change to people’s lives.
“The Welsh Liberal Democrats’ priority at the election was a fair and green recovery after the pandemic. Ensuring our NHS and care services were supported, providing opportunities for children and young people, supporting workers and small business, and putting the climate crisis at the heart of our economy.
“I will continue to hold the Welsh Labour Government and Plaid Cymru to account on their record of delivery for people and our communities.”