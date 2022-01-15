Ed Davey: Boris why would you even want to party when people were dying

Writing in the Express, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson is a man without shame, or scruples. That is, in many ways, how he managed to ascend the greasy pole.”

Explaining why he had written to Cressida Dick asking her to investigate Boris Johnson’s involvement in the continuing Partygate scandal, Davey asked how anyone of sound judgement can – let alone the prime minister – think it is somehow okay to get out the party hats and knock back the wine on the very day that the government ordered everyone to stay indoors and avoid all human contact that isn’t strictly necessary.

Boris Johnson's position is untenable. If he won't resign, Conservative MPs must sack him. pic.twitter.com/iyx9fQllwc — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 14, 2022

But even the Prime Minister’s remaining supporters now see how grotesque this is: that while Johnson was enjoying an illegal garden party, others were attending socially-distanced funerals. Now, just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, we hear that No 10 held a raucous party the day before the Queen grieved alone at Prince Philip’s funeral. The Queen sitting alone, mourning the loss of her husband, was the defining image of lockdown. Not because she is the Queen, but because she was just another person, mourning alone like too many others. This powerful image united the country during our darkest hour, now it unites us all in disgust at Boris Johnson and the rotten government he leads. There is no way back for him now, he must resign and face justice… If your government has, that very day, addressed the nation and ordered everyone to stay indoors and avoid all human contact that isn’t strictly necessary, how can anyone of sound judgement – let alone the prime minister – think it is somehow okay to get out the party hats and knock back the wine? Why would you even want to “celebrate”, when your countrymen are dying?

👇 My letter to the Met Police Commissioner Boris Johnson has admitted he went to an illegal party. The police must investigate and interview him. pic.twitter.com/KHGt0EMV7M — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 12, 2022

