Ed Davey: Boris why would you even want to party when people were dying

By | Sat 15th January 2022 - 2:23 pm

Writing in the Express, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson is a man without shame, or scruples. That is, in many ways, how he managed to ascend the greasy pole.”

Explaining why he had written to Cressida Dick asking her to investigate Boris Johnson’s involvement in the continuing Partygate scandal, Davey asked how anyone of sound judgement can – let alone the prime minister – think it is somehow okay to get out the party hats and knock back the wine on the very day that the government ordered everyone to stay indoors and avoid all human contact that isn’t strictly necessary.

But even the Prime Minister’s remaining supporters now see how grotesque this is: that while Johnson was enjoying an illegal garden party, others were attending socially-distanced funerals. Now, just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, we hear that No 10 held a raucous party the day before the Queen grieved alone at Prince Philip’s funeral. The Queen sitting alone, mourning the loss of her husband, was the defining image of lockdown. Not because she is the Queen, but because she was just another person, mourning alone like too many others.

This powerful image united the country during our darkest hour, now it unites us all in disgust at Boris Johnson and the rotten government he leads. There is no way back for him now, he must resign and face justice…

Why would you even want to “celebrate”, when your countrymen are dying?

3 Comments

  • Mick Taylor 15th Jan '22 - 2:44pm

    Spot on Ed Davey

  • Tristan Ward 15th Jan '22 - 3:03pm

    This is an excellent letter from Ed spoiled by the last line. People die evey day. The whole point is that the rest of us want to to socialise and get on with life, but didn’t because we followed the rules etc by this hypocritical dreadful government.

  • Jeff 15th Jan '22 - 3:43pm

    Tristan Ward 15th Jan ’22 – 3:03pm:
    The whole point is that the rest of us want to to socialise and get on with life, but didn’t…

    Actually, many peopel did: on that same day thousands sat cheek by jowl on Durdle Door Beach.

