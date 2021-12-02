Mary Reid

Wendy Chamberlain on QT tonight

Wendy Chamberlain, Lib Dem MP for North East Fife, is on the Question Time panel tonight. The programme is being broadcast from Weston-super-Mare on BBC 1 at 10.35pm.

With her will be Maggie Throup (Conservative MP for Erewash), Thangam Debbonaire (Labour MP for Bristol West), Professor Peter Openshaw (Professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College) and Theo Paphitis (retail entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den regular).

Expect questions on asylum seekers, No 10 Christmas parties and the impact of the Omicron variant.

 

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

  • theakes 2nd Dec '21 - 10:07am

    Remember not so long ago , Weston Super Mare was a Lib Dem seat, now!. How we shot our-selves in the foot with the coalition.

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 2nd Dec '21 - 10:13am

    @theakes – your comment is a complete non-sequitur. Lib Dems held Weston from 1997 to 2005, so the coalition had nothing to do with losing the seat, which was marginal anyway.

  • Barry Lofty 2nd Dec '21 - 10:27am

    Mary [email protected] Thanks for putting the record straight, whatever one,s thoughts are on the coalition it was a far better example of good governance than the present shambles!

  • theakes 2nd Dec '21 - 10:34am

    But what a vote slump by 2015, did we fall to third!

  • theakes 2nd Dec '21 - 10:36am

    Looks as if Labour are doing well at Bexley

  • nigel hunter 2nd Dec '21 - 10:45am

    The trouble with winning seats is that the ‘big boys’ then target us to get us out. The infrastructure and support network has to be built up.We have to equally work harder to keep the seat. Yes,the coalition was a far more STABLE govnt than the shambles today.If we are not the govnt we should support the policies that we agree with to get those policies enacted.In coalitions we will always make friends AND enemies.

  • David Raw 2nd Dec '21 - 11:02am

    Mary is correct. Weston Super Mare was lost in 2005 five years before the Coalition.

    But Theakes’ comment on the Coalition effect is also correct. In 2010 WSM was a target seat and resulted in a close Lib Dem second place on 39.2%. In 2015 it became fourth place – the vote dropping by nearly three quarters to 10.4%.

    The people had spoken. Lib Dems need to listen and take note.

  • Fiona 2nd Dec '21 - 11:06am

    You make fair points Nigel. From what I’ve heard, the local party in North Shropshire were already building up, making progress at the local elections earlier this year and prior to the announcement of this by-election, which is why they were so keen to take on the challenge of a full campaign to win. From what I’ve heard, we’re gaining new local members and a lot of great data during the course of campaigning too. So even if we do fall short on 16th December, the local party will be much stronger as a result.

    A win would be fantastic, but as you say keeping the seat would be a whole new challenge. I don’t think we should get ahead ourselves too much, but if it does happen, then I hope the constituency will be given extra support to firm up support long before the general election. I hope the same is already happening for Sarah Green in Chesham & Amersham.

    Perhaps next Spring/Summer we can make plans so that facilities are in place so that members from other parts of the country can spend a few days helping out. These are both nice parts of the country to visit, so leafleting/canvassing of the more rural areas could be treated as a variation on a walking holiday!

  • Fiona 2nd Dec '21 - 11:28am

    Apologies for the double post – I got distracted from what I intended to say. Which is that I have actually set my recorder for Question Time tonight and there’s a decent chance I’ll watch it. Wendy is a great asset to the party who I’m sure will talk a lot of sense, and I’m pleased to see that she seems to be doing more high profile media appearances.

    Going back to your point Nigel about keeping up the momentum once candidates have won these tricky seats, I think it’s telling that Sarah (to the best of my knowledge) has not been given a specific portfolio, presumably to allow her to focus her energies on being a great constituency MP for the time-being. It’s a small detail, but while Sarah has built up a decent number of Twitter followers, her account is not yet verified and her contact number on our website is still ‘coming soon’.

  • Chris Moore 2nd Dec '21 - 12:23pm

    David, you say, “The people had spoken. Lib Dems need to listen and take note.”

    The Lib Dems have taken note! Surely!

  • Barry Lofty 2nd Dec '21 - 12:49pm

    [email protected] Sorry, but how long must the Lib Dems keep taking stick for the “Coalition” what is being done to our country since 2019 is beyond comparison and extremely worrying.

  • Jim Dapre 2nd Dec '21 - 1:33pm

    Hopefully Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens have learnt what happens when they attack each other instead of attacking the Tories – the Tories win.

  • John Marriott 2nd Dec '21 - 1:52pm

    Say what you like (and the usual suspects will) I know which half of the last decade I would be prepared to relive, and it certainly wasn’t the second half.

    As for Question Time, it will be interesting to see what Ms Throup, the current Vaccines Minister, has to say. She’s been pretty quiet so far. Mind you, Mr Zahawi was a hard act to follow. I see he’s now Secretary of State for Education. Had his children educated privately, apparently. Says it all.

