Wendy Chamberlain’s Carer’s Leave Bill

Today Wendy Chamberlain spoke on her Carer’s Leave Bill, which has cross-party support and passed its second reading.

It was a great privilege to lead a debate on my Carer's Leave Bill today and to have it pass onto the next stage of becoming law. The Bill would create a right would give an estimated 2.3 million carers across the UK a statutory right to take five days of unpaid leave per year. pic.twitter.com/zjScrQEGcN — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) October 21, 2022

Carer’s UK have described this as a ‘landmark’ piece of legislation which would help carers to better balance work and care.

Last month Wendy held an event with major employers to explain her proposals, which were met with widespread support. She points out this is only a small step to recognise the vitally important work of unpaid carers but one that will be appreciated. There are already systems in place to support parents in their caring responsibilities, but nothing for those who care for adults, usually family members.

Scottish Lib Dems added their support.

"Millions of carers across the UK have to juggle their work with the responsibilities of looking after of loved ones. This Bill would give them some much-needed flexibility to cope with these challenges."@wendychambLD pic.twitter.com/W2UeeB6NK4 — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) October 21, 2022





* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.