William Wallace writes: The Westminster system is broken; so how do we change it?

The Westminster model of politics and government is broken. A change of prime minister will make little difference to the deep divisions within both our major parties, and the deterioration in the quality of policy-making. A change of government can only make things a bit better, but sadly not that much. We need a major set of changes in the framework of constitutional government.

That’s not at all easy, in spite of the polling evidence of popular disillusion with Westminster politics, particularly among young people, the decline in membership of all parties, growing discontent with government instability in the business world and painful awareness in Whitehall that British prestige and international influence is slipping. Nor that unless we change our structure and methods of government, both Scotland and Northern Ireland will probably leave the UK within the next 10-15 years. Keir Starmer, the most likely prime minister after the next election, is cautious, concerned to hold his fractious party together, looking forward to grasping the levers of central government without weakening the powers of No.10.

Labour, of course, is part of the problem. Its leaders cling to the current political and electoral systems because they guarantee Labour a shot at power when our governing Conservatives fall apart. They look across the Channel at what happened to social democratic parties in France, Italy and elsewhere and cling to a system with high barriers against alternative parties, holding in place two centrally-funded organizations which parachute their favoured candidates into seats across the country.

Yes, Labour constituency parties voted in favour of a more open system of voting. But the party leadership doesn’t want to press that case, and (rightly in current circumstances) gives higher priority to effective government in the context of a national emergency, a war in eastern Europe and a global recession. So we are going to have to work hard to persuade the incoming government, the commentariat and the wider public that rebuilding public trust in democracy, and strengthening the checks and balances that make for stable constitutional government – which Boris Johnson did so much to weaken – need to be part of the next government’s agenda.

We will have to work with friends across parties to make the case for political reform. Yes, PR is an essential part of any reform, but we shouldn’t start with that if we want to win over the hesitant, but explain why it’s important to include it in any political reform package. And we shouldn’t talk about ‘PR’, an offputting acronym: offer the choice between the Scottish and the Irish systems, both of which work and neither of which confuse their voters.

The Brexit Referendum was fought on the cry of restoring ‘parliamentary sovereignty’. Since then Johnson and his Brexiteer supporters have pushed executive sovereignty against Parliament and the courts, arguing that an electoral majority gives government the right to pursue its preferred agenda without Commons or Lords amendment. That doctrine also appeals to some in Labour’s leadership team: executive dominance, weak parliament.

We must work with our friends in the loose progressive alliance to push Labour to accept that restoring trust in British democracy and constitutional behaviour requires urgent change. The first year after the next election should allow the new government to make some immediate changes: to put the ‘advisory’ bodies that oversee prime ministerial behaviour on a statutory basis, to restore the independence of the Electoral Commission, to tighten the rules on political finance, to shrink the numbers of ministerial appointments in the Commons (140 at present) and to strengthen further the authority of Commons committees. Moving power away from ministers back to local government, transforming the Lords into an elected second chamber representing our nations and regions, and changing the voting system, should be achievable within a five-year term. We need to have a list ready; but will Labour side with the Conservatives in resisting it?

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.