What is even more fun than a raffle?

It is well known that Lib Dems like few things better than a good raffle. Somewhere back in the mists of time – even before the bit about no one being enslaved by ignorance or conformity – it must have been written, “wheresoever two or three are gathered together they shall tear up strips of cloakroom tickets and contest the ownership of cheap wine and a box of Milk Tray.

Forgive me then, if I offer a heretic’s view. There is one thing I like even better than a raffle and it is an auction. I suspect I am not alone. Many times I have seen my former MP colleague, Don Foster, auction a five pound note at Lib Dem dinners and watched as bids reached three figures after a bout of frenzied bidding.

It is, therefore, in the spirit of public service that Scottish Liberal Democrats have brought to you an online auction to add a few extra quid to the coffers ahead of elections to the Scottish Parliament in May. The site is

https://scottishlibdems.aucsys.com

Head over there now and get bidding.

You may be able to bag yourself some great holiday accommodation for that post-lockdown break (or next year if that suits better);

You can pick up some blue chip political memorabilia – books, pictures, a framed Private Eye cover signed by Sir Vince Cable or a campaign Tee Shirt from Jon Ossoff winning campaign in Georgia that finally handed control of the US Senate to the Democrats;

You can bid to spend time with some of our party’s stars – tea for two with Nick Clegg or Sarah Olney, lunch with Ed Davey, a guided walk up the Coniston Old Man with Tim Farron or a lesson in Palestinian Cookery with Layla Moran.

You can learn to spin (in the textile sense – nothing to do with news management) or weave or spend the day white water rafting in Wales or driving a tank;

You can bid on jewelry, artwork, rare whisky, rugby shirts, a traditional shetland shawl (fine enough to be pulled through a wedding ring);

You can have your own piece of fiddle music composed for you by none other than Molly Nolan, our brilliant candidate in Caithness Sutherland and Ross.

There must be something for everyone in this auction – we just need you now to get over there and buy it. Remember all the money raised will go to helping Lib Dems in Scotland in their election contests in May.

The auction will be live until next Monday but don’t hang around – get over now to https://scottishlibdems.aucsys.com and get bidding.

See you there!

PS If don’t manage to land the winning bid or if there is nothing there to catch your eye (however unlikely that may seem) then you can still help the Scottish Party by leaving a donation to support one of our great candidates.

* Alistair Carmichael is the MP for Orkney and Shetland and Liberal Democrat Chief Whip.