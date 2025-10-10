What is FIRC and what does it do?

As we enter into our Federal elections, I though it might be helpful for voters to better understand what the Federal International Relations Committee (FIRC) actually does and how it fits into the Federal Committee structure.

The Federal International Relations Committee (FIRC) plays an important role in the Liberal Democrats, a political party proud to have internationalism as one of its core values. It is the body within our party responsible for shaping and overseeing the party’s international and foreign affairs policy.The eight elected members ensure that the voice of party members and their priorities are heard, respected and taken into account when defining our foreign policy. FIRC attempts to make our international work relevant to other activities of the party in local government and elsewhere.

Reporting to the party’s Federal Board and Autumn Conference , the committee provides strategic guidance on global issues and ensures the Liberal Democrats maintain a clear, liberal voice in international debates both in the UK and on the wider global stage.

FIRC’s role covers several key areas:

Policy Development – The committee contributes to the creation of foreign, defence, and international development policy, ensuring proposals are consistent with liberal values such as democracy, human rights, and international cooperation. To assist it in its work, FIRC has set up subcommittees on Europe, Authoritarian States, Commonwealth/Global South and Communications/Fundraising, which meet regularly to discuss and offer guidance on key issues. Then Sub Committees give guidance on how we should to react to events on the world stage and in enabling them to do so, are able to invite guest speakers and co-opt members with particular expertise and knowledge. The most successful sub Committee in recent years helped define our party’s policy on China, which was adopted by our sister parties cross Europe.

International Engagement – FIRC oversees the party’s relations with international liberal organisations, including Liberal International and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), strengthening the UK Liberal Democrats’ voice in global liberal networks. FIRC works with and advises the ALDE and LI delegations on crafting motions to be debated and hopefully approved by our sister parties at their various Congress and Council In recent years we have taken the lead on promoting LGBT+ rights and were key to the establishment of the Rainbow Platform offering support to LGBT+ candidates and party members.

Support for Campaigns and Spokespeople – By offering expertise and advice, the committee helps the party’s spokespeople and parliamentary teams respond to international events and crises.

Solidarity and Partnerships – FIRC works with liberal parties and democratic movements worldwide, showing solidarity with those promoting freedom, equality, and justice in challenging political environments.

A conduit for Liberal Democrats based overseas with the various organs of the party and a coordinating voice for the Associated Organisations with an international remit.

A communication channel with the party membership FIRC working closely with the Lib Dem European, Liberal International British Group and LibDem International Development.

A Bond to international liberal youth groups Lymec andf IFLRY

Through these activities, the Federal International Relations Committee ensures that the Liberal Democrats remain outward-looking and internationally engaged, reflecting the party’s belief that Britain’s future depends on cooperation, peace, and a strong rules-based international order. Our recent electoral successes in the national and local elections has increased our influence amongst our sister parties around the world. FIRC plays an increasingly important role both within the party and fostering those important relations with our sister parties around the world.

* David Chalmers is Chair of Federal International Relations Committee and leads the Lib Dems ALDE Delegation