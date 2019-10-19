Caron Lindsay

What will MPs be voting on today?

By | Sat 19th October 2019 - 9:13 am

As MPs meet to discuss the nation’s course for the next few generations, I thought it might be useful to go through the Order Paper.

First up is a statement from the Prime Minister followed by a vote on the deal itself.

There are a number of amendments to the motion. The SNP’s Angus McNeill has put down a straightforward revoke one. The rest of the SNP has put down an amendment calling for an extension and a General Election. They would prefer to get that over now than have it happen at the same time as Alex Salmond’s trial, currently scheduled for January.

The crunch vote will come on the amendment put together by Oliver Letwin and co-signed by the Rebel Alliance of Lib Dems, Hilary Benn, Dominic Grieve, Stephen Gethins and others. This would basically note the agreement and call for an extension to put it in legislation – so it can be amended by all sorts of things like a People’s Vote at some point in the future.

There is a second motion on the Order Paper which approves leaving without a deal. It is to this motion that the Kyle Wilson Amendment calling for a confirmatory referendum has been attached.

The thinking appears to be that this might get a majority of MPs to back it if the only alternative is no deal.

So, we could get the deal passed unamended. We could get the Letwin Amendment which is more likely to attract a wider range of Tories than the Kyle Wilson amendment wouldn’t that stage.

Let’s hope that MPs see the trap in the Prime Minister’s deal. He is selling it to the likes of the ERG as meaning no deal in a year’s time at the end of the transition period.

The other important thing to note is that all the environmental, social and labour protections that were put in by Theresa May to try to get Labour MPs to support it have been watered down. Nobody who considers themselves progressive should be voting for that.

One thing that amazes me, though, is that on such a monumental national occasion, there is no amendment in the name of the Leader of the Opposition. As it has been all the way through this, it is the likes of Lib Dems, Dominic Grieve and Oliver Letwin who have shown leadership.

I will admit to feeling very anxious as I arrive at Victoria Station for the People’s Vote March.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

