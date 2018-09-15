What’s happening at Conference today? The debates and speeches

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
It’s an intense first day of debate at Conference. Abortion, Windrush, animal welfare and power for people and communities form the policy discussions. The day ends with a debate on reforming the Party’s disciplinary processes. Have sufficient changes been made to satisfy those who referred it back in Southport?
Keynote speakers today are Layla Moran and Tom Brake.
09.00–09.05 Opening of conference
09.05–09.40 Report: Federal Conference Committee
Report: Federal Policy Committee
09.40–10.25 Policy motion: Improving Animal Welfare
10.25–11.15 Policy motion: Righting Wrongs: Restoring the Rights of the Windrush Generation
11.15–12.30 Policy motion: Establishing Real Freedom of Choice
12:30-12:50 Speech: Layla Moran MP 16 Lunch
12:50-14:40 Lunch and fringes
13:00-14:30 Consultative sessions:Climate Change and the Low Carbon Economy and Race Equality
14.40–15.55 Policy motion: Power for People and Communities
15.55–16.15 Speech: Rt Hon Tom Brake MP
16.15–17.00 Business motion: After Alderdice – Delivering Race Equality in the Liberal Democrats
17.00–18.00 Business motion: Reforming our Party’s Disciplinary Processes
Constitutional amendment: Reforming our Party’s Disciplinary Processes