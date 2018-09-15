The Voice

What’s happening at Conference today? The debates and speeches

By | Sat 15th September 2018 - 6:55 am
Liberal Democrat Voice at Conference

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
On the official party website: Conference home

It’s an intense first day of debate at Conference. Abortion, Windrush, animal welfare and power for people and communities form the policy discussions. The day ends with a debate on reforming the Party’s disciplinary processes. Have sufficient changes been made to satisfy those who referred it back in Southport?

Keynote speakers today are Layla Moran and Tom Brake.

09.00–09.05 Opening of conference

09.05–09.40 Report: Federal Conference Committee
Report: Federal Policy Committee

09.40–10.25  Policy motion: Improving Animal Welfare

10.25–11.15  Policy motion: Righting Wrongs: Restoring the Rights of the Windrush Generation

11.15–12.30 Policy motion: Establishing Real Freedom of Choice

12:30-12:50 Speech: Layla Moran MP 16 Lunch

12:50-14:40 Lunch and fringes

13:00-14:30 Consultative sessions:Climate Change and the Low Carbon Economy and Race Equality

14.40–15.55 Policy motion: Power for People and Communities

15.55–16.15 Speech: Rt Hon Tom Brake MP

16.15–17.00 Business motion: After Alderdice – Delivering Race Equality in the Liberal Democrats

17.00–18.00 Business motion: Reforming our Party’s Disciplinary Processes

Constitutional amendment: Reforming our Party’s Disciplinary Processes

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Conference and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarThomas 15th Sep - 11:20am
    Kinda disagree with loan-style financing for start-ups. Start-ups normally incur losses during the first 5-7 years of their lives, which means they cannot afford to...
  • User AvatarONceALibDem 15th Sep - 11:09am
    What does this paper say that is substantially different from it's predecessor. It sounds very similar to both that and every other Lib Dem local...
  • User Avatarfrankie 15th Sep - 10:39am
    Be honest. We import people because our economy relies on imported cheap labour and imported skills. Going forward we will reduce the need for that...
  • User AvatarFiona 15th Sep - 10:30am
    Congratulations to everyone involved. It's really good to see members able to bring their specialist knowledge and contacts to bring forward this kind of really...
  • User AvatarThomas 15th Sep - 10:27am
    JoeB - "1. Stop risky lending by banks by instituting controls over the type and destination of loans they make. 2.Fiscal policy needs to based...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 15th Sep - 10:23am
    I think what James and i recognise is that business has changed since the financial crisis but could easily drift back to bad old habits...