Vince invites progressives to join us ahead of Conference

Vince Cable will use his speech at the rally at the opening of Autumn Conference to make an open pitch to progressives to back us as the only movement in UK politics for them.
The intervention follows THAT speech in which he set out his ideas for reforming the party. Apparently, since then over 10,000 people have pre-registered their interest to become a party supporter – an average of over 1000 per day.
Vince said:
I want to make an open pitch to the people of this country who are fed up with the extremes of the current Conservative and Labour parties.
Whether you see yourself as a liberal, social democrat, progressive, or centrist there is a home for you here, particularly as we fight against Brexit together.
I have made proposals to open up our movement to become an even more powerful force at the centre of British politics, standing up to power and privilege to bring fairness and opportunity for everyone.
I prefer progressive to moderate……..