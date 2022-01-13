Where were the police?

Much has already been written about the revelations – which seem to increase on a daily basis – of illegal gatherings at No 10, but little has been said about the role of the police during those times.

It seems the Met Police have fined over 17,700 people for breaching Covid laws over the last two years, including some for holding gatherings of over 30 people.

So where were they on 20th May 2020? – and on 15th May 2020, 13th November 2020, 27th November 2020, 10th December 2020, 15th December 2020 (according to this timeline)?

The police were, of course, actually on the spot. No 10, naturally, has a high level of security, with uniformed and plain clothed officers present at all times. Did they warn the staff about breaches? And when the offences were repeated why did they not issue fines?

Boris Johnson has now admitted that he attended the event on 20th May – and there are clear photos of his attendance on 15th May. At the very least the Met Police should investigate. And it should also be taken to task for not investigating at the time.

👇 My letter to the Met Police Commissioner Boris Johnson has admitted he went to an illegal party. The police must investigate and interview him. pic.twitter.com/KHGt0EMV7M — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 12, 2022

Ed Davey has also told the media:

Thousands of Londoners have been fined for flouting lockdown rules during the pandemic. It would be double standards of the worst kind for the police to turn a blind eye when those in Number 10 have done the same. Boris Johnson is taking the public, Parliament and police for fools. We must not let him get away with it. He has become a threat to health of our nation, and for the sake of the country still gripped by this awful pandemic he must resign.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.