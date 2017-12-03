Which new Lib Dem MP has “made biggest mark”

The iNews has been looking at some of the 2017 intake of MPs and have identified those who – for good reasons and not so good – have come to prominence.

One of ours gets a well-deserved mention:

Liberal Democrat high command expects great things of Layla Moran, rewarding her for capturing Oxford West and Abingdon by appointing her education spokeswoman. The former teacher and assured TV performer, is already being talked about as a future leader.

Here she is leading a debate on period poverty this week in Westminster.

It was a pleasure to be able to put forward debate on ending period poverty in schools just now, but it's a real shame that the Conservatives just won't find the small amount of money when they can find £1bn for the DUP pic.twitter.com/oDFBGxRTjk — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) November 29, 2017

