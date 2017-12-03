NewsHound

Which new Lib Dem MP has “made biggest mark”

By | Sun 3rd December 2017 - 10:26 am

The iNews has been looking at some of the 2017 intake of MPs and have identified those who – for good reasons and not so good – have come to prominence.

One of ours gets a well-deserved mention:

Liberal Democrat high command expects great things of Layla Moran, rewarding her for capturing Oxford West and Abingdon by appointing her education spokeswoman. The former teacher and assured TV performer, is already being talked about as a future leader.

Here she is leading a debate on period poverty this week in Westminster.

