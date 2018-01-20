Whodathunkit? Michael Portillo says David Lloyd George is a hero of his

Michael Portillo has bought a brand new red “pixelated” jacket for a new series of “British Railway Journies”, available on BBC iPlayer.

In Episode 15, available on iPlayer for the next 29 days, the man with arguably the best job, and the worst jackets, in the world travels by chuff-chuff from Criccieth to Caernarfon.

Just near Criccieth, at Llanystumdwy, where David Lloyd George grew up, he meets the great man’s grandson, Bengy Carey Evans at the David Lloyd George museum. Bengy Carey Evans recalls that his grandfather never took credit for anything and said:

I didn’t win the war. Three things won the war: The blockade. The women. And the remarkable courage of the British troops. That’s what won the war.

At Lloyd George’s grave,Michael Portillo intones:

Here lies David Lloyd George. You may be surprised that he is a hero of mine, since his politics and mine were very different. He was personally responsible for social reform, for waging the Great War, for writing the peace. A statesman carries to his grave all his successes and all his failures. The important thing is to make a difference. He did.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.