Why I’m sick of being the invisible minority and why we need to change!

Chinese families live in every community in the UK. Some of the smallest, remotest villages in the UK will still have one Chinese takeaway. And yet we and other East and Southeast Asian minorities are consistently under-represented in the media and in positions of power – in businesses, in the judiciary, the legislature and most other institutions of note.

Hey, have you seen the Chinese family in Eastenders? No? That’s cos they don’t exist – it only started in 1985, maybe they just didn’t get around to it yet. Oh wait, how about the East or Southeast Asian celebrity that’s taken part on Strictly Come Dancing, the biggest show on TV? No? Having just completed its 19th season maybe they couldn’t find anyone…

And on and on it goes. I have young, mixed-race children and their own experience with a lack of representation moved me to start a petition to ask CBeebies to feature a storyteller who was from an East or South East Asian background on their flagship CBeebies Bedtimes stories. They’ve filmed over 800 episodes featuring many diverse guests, Marvel superhero actors, Hollywood stars, Olympic champions and many more. But in the 4 years my kids have been watching them at bedtime, not one has been someone who looks like them.

And my point here in case it wasn’t clear, is representation matters. Without it those of us who look different to most people in this country can never feel like we truly fit in. We will always feel “other”. It’s one of the most basic examples of white privilege. Those with children who are white can confidently walk into any bookstore, or even a small rack in a supermarket with children’s books and find a story where the main character looks like their kid.

This is something that never happens to me.

I can’t adequately explain how my heart breaks when my little girl turns around to tell me no one looks like her, as she looks to find a book to read. Or when she says she’s going to pick a CBeebies bedtime story with a reader that looks like me – and the best she can do is a white woman with dark brown hair.

It angers me how I can come to be in my fourth decade here as a British Chinese and still be faced with this lack of representation at such a basic level. It’s hard not to conclude how we have all failed badly when not only has this not been addressed but it’s still not even widely seen or acknowledged as a problem.

It’s not enough that we are trundled out like exotic specimens to celebrate Lunar New Year or that our food is widely consumed and enjoyed. Cultural appropriation is exactly this – cherry picking the parts you like of a culture whilst doing absolutely no work on trying to raise that culture as a whole or helping to address the challenges they can face in a society.

So how to change this? Do things like sign my petition. Actively consume media that features East and Southeast Asian artists and actors. Sign up to work with organisations tackling representation and anti-race hate initiatives. For example Campaign Against Racism Group (co-founded by two members of Chinese LibDems) or besea.n, a grassroots advocacy organisation shining a light on British East and South East Asians. Buy books that feature East or SE Asian characters

There are some trends to make me optimistic. The success of Squid Game on Netflix or the popularity of K-Pop bands BTS or Blackpink, all riding the Hallyu wave, have become global phenomena. It took till 2021 to have our first Asian Marvel superhero – Shang-Chi – and 2018 to have our first Hollywood Romcom where the leads were Asian – Crazy Rich Asians – but it does mean my kids can begin to see people like themselves on the big and small screen and in the music they listen to. But we have so, so very far to go.

As Chair of the Chinese LibDems I am proud of the work we are doing reaching East and SE Asian communities in the UK, to increase the number of elected East and SE Asian politicians as well as bring issues impacting our communities to the fore. We welcome any Lib Dem regardless of background so please come and join us. We need all the help we can get!

* Sarah Cheung Johnson is a councillor on South Cambridgeshire District Council and chair of Chinese Liberal Democrats.