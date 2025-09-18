Why the Conference debate on protecting the rights of Hong Kongers is important

The long awaited ‘China Audit’ was not published other than a ministerial statement. Legitimate reasons? Though in 2023, the Intelligence & Security Committee (‘ISC’) of Parliament published their report. The China Audit could provide elected representatives a comprehensive document demonstrating the complexity of the UK-China relationship, Britain’s interests and UK’s strategy and position. The government cannot be held accountable without its scrutiny. Why do PM Starmer’s ministers try to wave through Beijing’s application for a mega Embassy as a mere “planning application”? Why is his Chancellor attempting trade deals when former PM Cameron’s warm relations with China clearly demonstrated a history of broken promises on trade? Hence, when it was announced that China is left off the Enhanced Tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme in the hope of illusional economic benefits, the public is less informed of the risk of Chinese government’s influence. Subsequently, our agencies are less able to monitor and shield our institutions from China’s meddling in our democracy. China is notably omitted from the Enhanced Tier which included Russia, North Korea and Iran. President Xi asserts his strategic leadership in this triumvirate bloc. I would reason that by adding China to the FIRS Enhanced-tier, is even more critical now given that no publicly available version of the China Audit has been released.

The threats from China are real.

First, in the era of misinformation, it is easy to discount the ambition, depth and scale of malign influence in the UK, especially given the breadth and depth of the work of the CCP’s United Front Work Department. This is something many liberal democracies have only recently begun to grasp. For example, for years the Chinese influence agent Christine Lee was called out. But these concerns were casually discounted by many. Entrenched within UK’s political parties, other agents orchestrated community-aid groups to frame a “democratic voice” against these warnings. Another example is Beijing’s “elite-capture” – getting UK politicians to become a poster child for its global institutions. Politicians have attempted to discount the risk of AIIB and IOMed to the Rules-Based International Order by framing these institutions in the language of multipolarity and multilateralism. However, these institutions are not truly multilateral, as by design they imply and facilitate Chinese, meaning the CCP, leadership. Enhanced-tier FIRS will improve awareness among UK politicians, ensuring China is correctly framed, like its strategic partners – Russia, North Korea and Iran, as a threat.

More worrying is the threat of CCP’s repression. We all know that the proposed new Chinese embassy is an enormous hub for Chinese intelligence gathering. What else justifies its size and secrecy? Globally, larger embassies mean more interference. And with challenging regimes like China, it is transnational repression, more interference, and facilitating China’s assertive demands. This may manifest as more psychological pressure on the Chinese and dissident diaspora, extortion of pro-democracy campaigners and providing residences for influence agents conducting political interference in institutions, including Parliament. It is inappropriate to warm up to China given the levels of irregular activities Beijing conducts in London, which is only increasing.

Joining the F34 debate is important. It impresses on the UK Government to fill the China-shaped hole in the UK’s resilience strategy. The motion is also a warranted response to the aforementioned unwarranted influence and transnational repression China conducts in the UK. Lastly, it is our duty to help pro-democracy campaigners strengthen their network without hindrance or fear. Let us lead in doing the right thing on demanding the enhanced FIRS tier for CCP influences.



And we need your help on Monday’s rally. You’ll have heard of the bounties Hong Kong authorities placed on pro-democracy campaigners. Both Russia and China use various tactics to exert maximum psychological pressure on human rights campaigners. F34 calls for the Home Secretary to take these matters seriously. No one should live in fear in the UK. F34 Rally: Monday 8:45 am outside the BIC front doors along Exeter Road – Here’s the Whatsapp group (clickable) for up-to-date details.









* Nicholas Chan is a Liberal Democrat member training in Criminal Law. He is Vice-Chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Hong Kong.