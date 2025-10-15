Why the Welsh Lib Dems must confront Reform on Ukraine

Wales has shown the world what solidarity looks like. We became a Nation of Sanctuary, opened our homes to thousands of Ukrainian refugees, and stood firmly on the side of democracy and the rule of law. Yet at the same time, Reform UK, the party now desperate to present itself as the Voice of Wales, was long represented by Nathan Gill, a former Brexit Party and Reform UK politician who pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery payments in return for pro-Russian statements.

This is not some abstract Westminster scandal, but one too close to home, in Wales. It strikes at the heart of our national security and our values. If Reform UK cannot even keep Russian influence out of its own ranks, why should the people of Wales trust them with our future?

And speaking of Reform UK, let’s take a look at its leader, Nigel Farage, a man who has been consistent with his defence of Putin’s illegal expansionist war in Ukraine. In a BBC Panorama interview, Mr Farage claimed that the West provoked Russia to attack Ukraine with “the ever-eastward expansion of NATO and the European Union“, despite these two institutions operating on a democratic basis; countries only join because they want to, not because they’re forced.

Mr Farage has also previously called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to seek a peace deal with Russia, despite most of the democratic world, Ukraine included, calling on Russia to end its illegal expansionist war, respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and pull all of its troops out immediately.

While Reform UK flirts with Kremlin narratives, the Liberal Democrats have been absolutely clear: Ukraine’s fight is our fight. It is a fight for democracy, international law and the security of Europe.

From the outset, the Liberal Democrats have consistently:

In Wales, the Welsh Liberal Democrats backed the Nation of Sanctuary ethos long before the war began. When people flee tyranny, we should offer safety over suspicion. That value runs through our politics, our communities and our history.

The dividing lines have been drawn. While Wales opened its doors to Ukrainian families, Reform UK opened its arms to Russian influence. Welsh Liberal Democrats defend the rule of law, while Reform UK defends Putin’s propaganda. We stand with our allies, while Nigel Farage talks down the UK on the global stage, undermines NATO and blames the West for Russia’s illegal expansionist invasion of Ukraine.

Wales always has, and always will, stand with the oppressed over the oppressor. With democracy over dictatorship. With the rule of law over the rule of force. The Welsh Liberal Democrats must clearly state: you cannot support these values and vote for Reform UK. The two positions are incompatible.

As extremism and foreign interference rise, the question isn’t which party shouts the loudest, but which party will defend our values when it matters most. Reform UK has already shown us where they stand.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats must show the Welsh people that we will never waver, not in our commitment to Ukraine, not in our defence of democracy, and not in our belief that Wales is strongest when it stands with its allies, not with Putin apologists.

Reform UK figures have echoed Kremlin narratives about the war, and its former Welsh leader has pleaded guilty to bribery over payments tied to pro-Russian statements. That should concern anyone who wants Wales aligned with our democratic allies.

This is bigger than party politics. This is a battle for the future of Wales. This is when we choose which side we are on when it truly matters; Wales must never be on the side of those who side with authoritarianism.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.