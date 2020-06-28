Caron Lindsay

Willie Rennie pays tribute to Diana Maddock

By | Sun 28th June 2020 - 9:18 pm

Many party figures have been paying tribute to Diana Maddock, the much loved Lib Dem Peer who died yesterday.

One of the highlights of her career was winning the Christchurch by-election in 1993, overturning a 23000 Tory majority with a 35% swing.

Her agent in that campaign was a 25 year old Scot by the name of Willie Rennie.

Now leader of the Scottish Party, and a famous by-election winner himself, he wrote a warm tribute to Diana on his Facebook page.

I first met Diana Maddock when I was asked to be the agent for the Christchurch By Election in 1993. It was a solid Conservative seat but in just three months Diana became the Member of Parliament with a swing that rocked the political establishment.

Diana was a gentle, caring and kind woman who was anxious to do well for the thousands of people who travelled hundreds of miles to help her win.

From the old car showroom on Barrack Road, Chris Rennard and I plotted the campaign. It was an amazing effort with public meetings, Lords Teas and canvass and leaflet teams scouring the area like ants.

The issue of the by election was VAT on fuel and came when John Major was having problems with the “bastards” in the cabinet.

It is so sad to learn that Diana has passed away. She always took time to talk, to hear about the family, to tell you what was annoying her and what she was going to do about it. She was such a good person. People liked to be around her – I certainly did. I will miss her.

Take a few minutes to watch the declaration – Diana did not miss with her speech!

Watch below:

