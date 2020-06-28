27-28 June 2020 – the weekend’s press releases

Govt must act now to reassure public they are managing Leicester outbreak

Govt must act now to reassure public they are managing Leicester outbreak

Responding to news that the Home Secretary has confirmed the city of Leicester may face a localised lockdown following a rise in coronavirus cases, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care Munira Wilson said:

The Government must act now to reassure people in the Leicester area that they are managing this serious outbreak. Ministers must urgently examine the data and act immediately if necessary, hand in hand with local government, to keep people safe. We know that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts the poorest and those from BAME communities – both these risk factors are significant in parts of Leicester and local residents must be protected if transmission rates are rising at a worrying rate. The Government must be absolutely clear how localised lockdowns will work, including who is responsible for managing these and what support will be in place for individuals and businesses affected. Localised real-time data, broken down by ethnicity, is critical and must be shared with local authorities.

Responding to news that Sir Mark Sedwill has confirmed he will stand down as Cabinet Secretary, National Security Adviser and Head of the Civil Service in September, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: