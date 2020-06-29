Mark Valladares

29 June 2020 – the overnight press release

Govt funding for schools is spin over substance

Responding to the Government’s announcement of a ten-year rebuilding programme schools, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

This is spin over substance. The funding is nowhere near the £7bn the National Audit Office has said is needed to repair our schools.

Schools need urgent investment to increase space now, not vague numbers pulled out of thin air.

Whether it’s investing in schools or hospitals, time and again the Conservatives have over promised and under delivered.

