Caron Lindsay

Willie Rennie to run almost 5 marathons in 4 days to raise funds for mental health charity

By | Sun 7th January 2018 - 11:25 am

As far as we know, Scotland doesn’t have any elections this May.

Willie Rennie isn’t going to be slacking though.

Over the Easter weekend, he’ll be running the 117 miles of the Fife Coastal Path which runs from the Firth of Forth to the Forth of Tay. He hopes to raise £1000 at least for the Scottish Association for Mental Health a Scottish mental health charity. This reflects his personal and political priorities of securing better mental health care.

That 117 miles is not far off being 5 marathons so it is a huge challenge for him.

He explains on his Just Giving page why he’s doing it.

To mark my 50 years on this earth I will be running the full length of the Fife Coastal Path.

I’m doing it to raise money for the great mental health charity SAMH.

I’m  planning to complete the 117 mile route from Kincardine to Newburgh over the Easter weekend starting on Friday 30th March.

But I need your help to make this a success.

Please donate to SAMH. I’ve seen the great work they do for so many people across the country but they need more money to help more people.

If you want to support him, donate here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

