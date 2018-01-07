Vince: Toby Young appointment “completely unsustainable”

Theresa May admitted today that she had been unaware of Toby Young’s appalling comments before his appointment to the board of the new Office for Students. The Guardian reports:

In her first public statement about Young’s appointment, the prime minister said she was not aware of Young’s history of making sexist and homophobic remarks when he got the job and that, if he were to use language like that again, he would be sacked. But she signalled that she was happy for him to remain on the board of the new Office for Students, even though the opposition and the main teaching union, the National Education Union, have said his previous outbursts make him unsuitable for the post.his previous outbursts make him unsuitable for the post.

Young, a journalist, was appointed to the OfS principally because of his record as a champion and founder of free schools. Vince Cable said that Young’s appointment is “completely unsustainable”

Theresa May stood by her new universities regulator, when she should be firing him – his appointment is completely unsustainable. This is a man who has a record of misogyny and backs eugenics, screening out people of supposedly low intelligence. This shows bad judgement and, as the Prime Minister effectively admitted, a lack of due diligence. It seems all you need to survive is be a friend of Boris Johnson.

I wonder if there needs to be some sort of independent or parliamentary confirmation of public appointments such as these. There is too much unchecked power in the hands of Ministers in these matters.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings