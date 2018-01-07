The next time you think about saying “But what about the men?”, read this

Almost every time an article appears on the internet highlighting discrimination against women and girls, there is likely to be at least one man derailing the discussion by saying “but what about the men?”

Believe me, as a woman who dares to express her opinion on the internet, I come up against this sort of attitude a lot.

Does the same thing happen when someone highlights problems faced by men? I certainly haven’t been aware of it.

However, this week blogger Jessica Eaton wrote a thought-provoking piece about the different reactions she has had when running projects aimed at helping men and women.

Five years ago, she and her family set up a charity aimed at supporting adult men with addiction and mental health problems. They have done some amazing work in that time. When she writes about it, does she get abuse for not doing work for women?

I can’t tell you about the hundreds of messages or tweets we get asking ‘what about women?’ – because it’s never happened. I don’t have any stories about the times we got sent a tonne of abuse when we conducted research with general public in the community about male mental health stigma – because it’s never happened. I can switch over to the TEF twitter account right now and write literally anything about men and nothing bad will ever happen. Our Facebook page has thousands of followers and we never get threats, abuse or whataboutery.

That’s great and as it should be.

But what about when she does stuff aimed at helping women, including the research for her PhD thesis which is about victim blaming of women and girls in the media and other studies aimed at supporting women who have been victims of violence? That’s a completely different story.

I did one study where there was a free text question at the end and a whopping 9% of respondents chose to use that box to criticise me for not researching men. I say whopping because the free text box didn’t even ask them a question about that and 63 people still managed to use the box to whack in some ‘whataboutery’. Not only that but a further 14% (over 90 people) left comments that were just plain nasty or abusive. One guy told me that my work was shit and he hopes I fail my PhD. And then left his full name and job title. He was an academic at a university. In my field. He even put some kisses on.

Why does she think this is happening?

‘Whataboutery’ comes from a place of misogyny. An arrogant, derailing technique used to respond to a campaign, video, research study, intervention, organisation or communication that screams ‘I don’t care about women, talk about men!!’ And the proof is in the pudding for me. Because when I do all those things with a focus on boys and men, I’m a f*****g hero. But when I do all of those things and focus on girls and women, I’m a fat, ugly feminist c**t.

She argues that women tend not to be socialised to think that the world revolves around them and that therefore when something doesn’t include them, it’s automatically against them, some sort of threat.

I have two reasons for writing this. One is an optimistic triumph of hope over experience. Maybe, just maybe, some of the men who read this site who behave in that way will reflect on this piece and stop doing so.

The other is to help women who have to put up with this sort of abuse – ie virtually any woman who expresses an opinion. Share Jessica’s piece with those who bring whataboutery to your door. Above all, don’t let it get to you, even when it feels awful.

I worry that I’ve sometimes held back from writing stuff because I just can’t be bothered facing the entirely predictable backlash. Women should never feel forced into silence, because that is exactly what the abusers want. One of my New Year’s resolutions this year is just to say it and let the misogynists show themselves up.

I also think that when we come up across this sort of thing in the Liberal Democrats, we need to challenge. We need to look for it happening to others and intervene to support them. We need a clear steer from those in leadership positions that it is not ok to behave like this.

Too many of the rights and values I hold dear are under threat so the number of hoots I will be giving this year about upsetting those who would roll them back is zero.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings