The next time you think about saying “But what about the men?”, read this

Almost every time an article appears on the internet highlighting discrimination against women and girls, there is likely to be at least one man derailing the discussion by saying “but what about the men?”
Believe me, as a woman who dares to express her opinion on the internet, I come up against this sort of attitude a lot.
Does the same thing happen when someone highlights problems faced by men? I certainly haven’t been aware of it.
However, this week blogger Jessica Eaton wrote a thought-provoking piece about the different reactions she has had when running projects aimed at helping men and women.
Five years ago, she and her family set up a charity aimed at supporting adult men with addiction and mental health problems. They have done some amazing work in that time. When she writes about it, does she get abuse for not doing work for women?
I can’t tell you about the hundreds of messages or tweets we get asking ‘what about women?’ – because it’s never happened.
I don’t have any stories about the times we got sent a tonne of abuse when we conducted research with general public in the community about male mental health stigma – because it’s never happened.
I can switch over to the TEF twitter account right now and write literally anything about men and nothing bad will ever happen. Our Facebook page has thousands of followers and we never get threats, abuse or whataboutery.
That’s great and as it should be.
But what about when she does stuff aimed at helping women, including the research for her PhD thesis which is about victim blaming of women and girls in the media and other studies aimed at supporting women who have been victims of violence? That’s a completely different story.
I did one study where there was a free text question at the end and a whopping 9% of respondents chose to use that box to criticise me for not researching men. I say whopping because the free text box didn’t even ask them a question about that and 63 people still managed to use the box to whack in some ‘whataboutery’.
Not only that but a further 14% (over 90 people) left comments that were just plain nasty or abusive. One guy told me that my work was shit and he hopes I fail my PhD. And then left his full name and job title. He was an academic at a university. In my field. He even put some kisses on.
Why does she think this is happening?
‘Whataboutery’ comes from a place of misogyny. An arrogant, derailing technique used to respond to a campaign, video, research study, intervention, organisation or communication that screams ‘I don’t care about women, talk about men!!’
And the proof is in the pudding for me. Because when I do all those things with a focus on boys and men, I’m a f*****g hero. But when I do all of those things and focus on girls and women, I’m a fat, ugly feminist c**t.
She argues that women tend not to be socialised to think that the world revolves around them and that therefore when something doesn’t include them, it’s automatically against them, some sort of threat.
I have two reasons for writing this. One is an optimistic triumph of hope over experience. Maybe, just maybe, some of the men who read this site who behave in that way will reflect on this piece and stop doing so.
The other is to help women who have to put up with this sort of abuse – ie virtually any woman who expresses an opinion. Share Jessica’s piece with those who bring whataboutery to your door. Above all, don’t let it get to you, even when it feels awful.
I worry that I’ve sometimes held back from writing stuff because I just can’t be bothered facing the entirely predictable backlash. Women should never feel forced into silence, because that is exactly what the abusers want. One of my New Year’s resolutions this year is just to say it and let the misogynists show themselves up.
I also think that when we come up across this sort of thing in the Liberal Democrats, we need to challenge. We need to look for it happening to others and intervene to support them. We need a clear steer from those in leadership positions that it is not ok to behave like this.
Too many of the rights and values I hold dear are under threat so the number of hoots I will be giving this year about upsetting those who would roll them back is zero.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Assuming you are focused upon discussion on this site:
*googles: “what about the men”+libdemvoice.org*
Only 6 results (including this one).
Two mention it in the original piece.
One has the first mention of it in the comments by you mocking of that as a possible response.
Or are you conflating this with the response:
“why have you gendered an issue that is not gendered?”
Pointing out that someone is analysing a problem via reducing the data sample is not an unreasonable criticism. To get effective solutions to issues it helps to first effectively identify the issue.
“Women should never feel forced into silence”
I would put it differently, no one should allow themselves to be silenced by hearing an opinion that they don’t like. If your opponent is wrong it is there for all to see, and perhaps you will change their minds (assuming they are open to it). If you are wrong (and have an open mind) perhaps you get a little closer to understanding and maybe addressing a particular problem under discussion.
Psi, surely you know that googling the exact phrase “what about the men” in an attempt to belittle Caron is doing EXACTLY what this piece is highlighting?
Surely?
Actually I’m not sure what would be worse: you don’t realise it, or you do realise it, and you posted that comment anyway.
Oh well, that’s solidified in me something I was considering anyway.
LDV is getting added to the list of sites I won’t even look at below the line anymore, because it’s just not worth the stress. If I were you, Caron, I’d seriously think about just not allowing comments at all. It works for Gadgette.
@Psi, I am not surprised that you choose to belittle my experience, which is not confined to the comments on this site but on responses on social media and beyond. You certainly have not identified all the whataboutery that has taken place in response to articles on this site.
Also, Psi, on these issues it’s not about hearing an opinion that I don’t like, it’s the vicious personal attacks that go along with it, which you don’t seem to have grasped. I am a Liberal Democrat. I hear opinions I don’t like most of the time, from every tabloid newspaper all the time.
I expect to hear diversity of opinions and I celebrate it because that is what being a liberal is all about. We recognise individual perspectives. What is not acceptable is when people derail and abuse.
Perhaps you might like to think about the behaviour the article describes and whether you have indulged in it with your comment.
@Psi – that’s a very narrow way of looking for previous examples. Certainly my own experience is in line with Caron’s. If I, say, post a reminder about a training session for would-be female candidates, I often get ‘but what about men?’ responses. I don’t at least get the sort of insults Caron mentions, but that too reinforces her point given I’m a man posting under an obviously male name.
A reasonable article about a very sensible woman mentioned as the subject , highjacked by an initial response unnecessary,from psi,because it is defensive when he is not criticised, a further response completely unworthy, of Jennie as to allow no comments would make this the authoritarian echo chamber not the Liberal Democrat Voice, and then umbrage from Caron, who admits she gets lots worse than the defensive unnecessary we got from psi!
I think that so much of the violence in society that finds expression in hideous criminal behaviour by men usually , to other men and women, is fanned by the nastiness online which is a form of verbal and written violence.
Caron, says she holds back from dealing with such comments, hard to imagine in one who is so very assertive , even strict with sweeties and luvvies like me !
Well said. And it can’t be said too often.
And I understand Jennie’s view, but so far, most of the time, LDV remains one of the few places on the internet where I can bear reading below the line. Most of the time.
@Lorenzo, you may wish to reflect on your comment criticising Jennie and I personally.
Using language like “admits” is as belittling as Psi’s comment and is the sort of thing we will be getting a lot tougher with in future.
Psi’s comment was bad enough. Just because it wasn’t sweary and abusive doesn’t make it ok.