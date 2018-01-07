Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #501

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our xxxth weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (31 December 2017 – 6 January 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. First Lib Dem in eight outings as Labour gain seat in 2018’s first by-election by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Good to see a Lib Dem standing. Let’s hope we manage to stand everywhere this year.

2. Here’s the latest constitutional problem thrown up by Brexit by Nick Tyrone on Nick Tyrone.com.

What happens when the House of Lords gets its hands on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

3. Evening Standard says Lib Dems could gain Richmond and Kingston in May’s elections by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Some good prospects.

4. Could a Labour-SNP-Lib Dem coalition actually work in any way? by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Probably not – but he hasn’t mentioned the reason I’d choose – that the SNP simply don’t want Westminster Government to work at all because it would undermine their case for independence.

5. Two reports put Liberal Democrat membership 40%+ higher than the Tories’ by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Very good if true. We’ll find out when the 2017 accounts are published.

6. The quiet crisis in Myanmar by Nicolas Melendez on Current affairs for dummies/people who actually have lives and don’t have time to read the news.

An analysis of the situation in Myanmar.

7. My predictions for 2018 by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal.

Andrew turns soothsayer. What does he reckon about the possibility of a General Election?

8. Dear chain coffee outlets A solution to disposable cup problems by Jennie Rigg on There Will be Guests in the Hall .

It’s actually a pretty simple one that would make a real difference.

9. 2010 and 2017 by Jen Yockney on Either/And.

A slight change in attitude in the Twittersphere.

10. In response to Owen Jones: How we can stop Brexit by Nick Barlow on What we can get away with.

Nice new look on Nick’s blog. Here, he argues that Labour should show leadership rather than meekly accept Brexit. .

11. Recommendations sought: Women authors by Andrew Brown on The Widow’s World.

Andrew wants to read more books by women. I’d suggest Margaret Atwood. Oh, and he should make sure he reads Jo Swinson’s Equal Power when it comes out next month.

12. Austria; 8 scenarios for the future by James Baillie on Thoughts of Progress.

How the current political drama in Austria could play out

