Wisdom of the Crowd

During the Article 50 vote, I found myself tweeting quotes from a famous speech made by Edmund Burke, who was a Whig MP and Political Philosopher in the 1700’s, on representative democracy.

In his speech to the electors of Bristol in 1774, he said that government and legislation are matters of reason and judgement and must not be decided by opinion and inclination. The quote I used to underline the point that MPs who believe Brexit is wrong should not vote to trigger Article 50 was, “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion”.

There is obvious logic to that point, but you can see why it could become a dangerous argument. It says that our elected representatives will act on our behalf except for when they think they know better.

The EU referendum result has led to many on the remain side questioning whether referendums can ever be a good thing and that complex decisions should not be put to the electorate. They argue many people do not understand or are susceptible to lies and manipulation, essentially that large groups of people make bad decisions.

That we ended up with an outcome that is obviously so very destructive, should not be used to argue that the electorate’s judgement should be valued less than their elected representatives and that the power to make big decisions should be concentrated. The problem is not democratic will, it is the way in which people are forced to express it.

The problem with democracy is voting.

Neuroscientists Mariano Sigman and Dan Ariely have been looking at how people interact to reach decisions by performing experiments with live crowds around the world. They thought that crowds would be wiser if they were spilt into smaller groups that fostered a more thoughtful and reasonable exchange of information and tested this in large events with tens of thousands of people present. The people were given questions or moral challenges to answer and spilt into groups.

They found that the average answers from the groups were more accurate than from the individuals and that in more complex moral questions, groups that had somebody prepared to see the merits on both sides of the argument were more able to reach a consensus. Groups also tended to strip out the more extreme opinions on either side in order to reach a consensus and a more accurate answer.

In other words, when small groups were encouraged to have informed discussions using independent thinking, this made the overall crowd wiser.

Imagine a future where before big democratic decisions we held massive events in big arenas around the Country and then put the recommendations that people in the crowds came up with to parliament. The electorate would be much more likely to trust the opinions of people who are just like them and would feel much more engaged in the democratic process.

Edmund Burke’s point about the importance of judgement is correct, it is very important that our representatives do the best for those who elect them and their judgment should be valued. But the notion that a select few are wiser than the masses is simply incorrect, the wisdom of the crowd can be much more accurate and valuable should it be given an environment in which independent thinking can flourish.

* Darren Martin is the Press and Social Media Officer for the Hackney Lib Dems. He is a council candidate for next year's local elections.