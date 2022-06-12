Catherine Dawson

Would you consider supporting the civil society advisers’ ask on carbon pricing to the G7?

By | Sun 12th June 2022 - 4:57 pm

On the 8th June an Environmental Audit Committee session heard that “To meet 1.5C, we need to think about the impact of our production in the global context. 60 % of oil and gas reserves globally need to stay in the ground. For the UK, we need to see a 6-7% reduction in production annually.” Michael Lewis, Chairman of E.on, stated that insulating 19 million houses would save the equivalent energy output of 6 nuclear power stations, and tweeted that putting solar panels on new-build houses was a ‘no brainer’. What we don’t need is new oil and gas field developments – was COP26 that long ago?

There has been growing acknowledgement worldwide that there is a need for a globally applied carbon pricing policy which would show the true cost of fossil fuel reliance and which, by gradually pricing fossil fuels out of the mix, would facilitate the implementation of renewable energy and carbon sequestration. Calls for such a policy came from the IMF last year. A recent paper in Nature and report by the Autonomy think tank have shown how a carbon pricing policy such as Climate Income in which the revenue is returned equally to the populace as a dividend, if applied globally, would benefit the Global South.

The civil society advisers to the G7 are now adding to the call for comprehensive and just carbon pricing. Citizens’ Climate Lobby International has a useful summary of the various requests and a petition to ask the G7 to heed the call of its civil society advisers. Please consider adding your name and disseminating.

 

* Catherine Dawson is a Lib Dem member from Devizes.

2 Comments

  • Brad Barrows 12th Jun '22 - 5:14pm

    Sorry but I don’t support increasing the costs on families already struggling to make ends meet. Increasing the prices of goods and services so as to reduce consumption is the most unfair method of all. If we want a fair way of reducing consumption, we need to use a robust system of rationing that can not be evaded by those with wealth.

  • Mick Taylor 12th Jun '22 - 5:39pm

    If you have rationing, there will be a black market. Sure, jailing racketeers and people who buy on the black market may deter a few faint hearts, but have these threats ever stopped the drugs trade?
    No. Insulate massively, give incentives to change to non polluting vehicles, give large subsidies to enable people to move to air source, ground source or solar heating.
    Only by ending the need to rely on fossil fuels will we ever get away from killing our planet. It takes political will and political courage by leaders to face down the big polluters and fossil fuel producers. Has the current LibDem leadership got what it takes?

