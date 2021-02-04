Would you like to join us?

Here at LDV Towers we would like to expand our team to include more party members.

As well as being on the lookout for a new Day Editor, there are also some specialist tasks which, if filled, would greatly enrich what we have to offer.

Book reviewer : willing to read and write about books that will be of interest to our readers

: willing to read and write about books that will be of interest to our readers Arts reviewer : as for book reviewer but focussing on film, theatre and art

: as for book reviewer but focussing on film, theatre and art YouTube video maker : able to conduct and produce short videos, mainly interviews with fellow Lib Dems

: able to conduct and produce short videos, mainly interviews with fellow Lib Dems Social media co-ordinator: able to promote Lib Dem Voice across social media platforms

Interested? Please contact us on [email protected] if you would like to offer your services or to ask for more information.