Would you like to join us?

By | Thu 4th February 2021 - 10:23 am

Here at LDV Towers we would like to expand our team to include more party members.

As well as being on the lookout for a new Day Editor, there are also some specialist tasks which, if filled, would greatly enrich what we have to offer.

  • Book reviewer: willing to read and write about books that will be of interest to our readers
  • Arts reviewer: as for book reviewer but focussing on film, theatre and art
  • YouTube video maker: able to conduct and produce short videos, mainly interviews with fellow Lib Dems
  • Social media co-ordinator: able to promote Lib Dem Voice across social media platforms

Interested? Please contact us on [email protected] if you would like to offer your services or to ask for more information.

