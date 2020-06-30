James Bliss

Young, liberal and free?

By | Tue 30th June 2020 - 8:10 am

The Young Liberals are delighted to finally announce the dates and preliminary agenda for our Online Conference, which will take place between Sunday 19th and Sunday 26th July.

We’ve had over 150 people pre-register and near 40 submissions, making this by far the largest conference we will ever have held! The conference will be totally free for Young Liberals members, including those between 26-30 who have opted in (which you can do here). This is a really exciting opportunity for policy debates, socialising with other Young Liberals and some great speakers.

You can sign up to Conference here!

There are plenty of ways you can still get involved with policy at conference, including submitting amendments, making speeches and some opportunities to propose/summate motions. The deadline for amendments to motions and constitutional amendments is 1pm on the 5th July! Please direct all amendments or any other questions to me at [email protected]

Additionally, we are looking for some people to help in the Chairing and Aiding of debates, you obviously have to be a Young Liberals member to do this and it will be very selective in who we choose, but if you would be at all interested in doing this, please contact me at the above email.

Take a look at the preliminary agenda, which includes all the motions and constitutional amendments.

Finally, for a guide to Young Liberals Policy, including how to draft an amendment, please take a look at our policy guide.

See you at Conference (sort of)!

* James Bliss is a member in Oxford and the Federal Policy Officer of the Young Liberals.

3 Comments

  • Peter Martin 30th Jun '20 - 8:35am

    I notice the first item on the agenda is about minimum pricing on alcohol.

    Why not just increase the excise duty on alcohol if the motivation is to decrease alcohol consumption? We don’t discourage cigarette smoking by forcing the tobacco companies to have a minimum price for cigarettes, so why do it differently for alcohol?

  • David Raw 30th Jun '20 - 9:11am

    It’s apparent that whoever drafted that particular motion isn’t familiar with the evidence compiled by Sheffield University. Not impressed.

  • John Marriott 30th Jun '20 - 9:11am

    Back in 1970 Bob and Marcia had a hit record with a Nina Simone song written in the 1950s called “Young gifted and black”. The second line runs; “Oh what a lovely precious dream”. I suppose that could equally be the next line to James Bliss’s heading.

