The power of Facebook Live video

Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms all allow you to create Live videos. The time people spend watching Facebook Live videos has quadrupled in the past year and generate more engagement than pre-recorded videos.

Around one in five videos on Facebook is a Live video and across all social media channels Live video is expected to grow 15-fold by 2022, making up around 17% of all internet traffic.

So how do you incorporate live streams into your social media campaign?

Vikki Slade, Leader of BCP Council and Liberal Democrat Councillor for Broadstone Ward, is not only a big believer in the power of social media, but has found engaging ways to make Live video part of her social media strategy. She says:

Our communities are changing, and we must too. As well as traditional leaflets, newsletters and surgeries, we need to engage with people where they are and when they need us. People are living their lives on the go and they expect answers more quickly, and for us to respond in more innovative ways. They want us to not only use email, Twitter, Facebook and other social media, but to increase our interactivity through Facebook Live streams, text, instant messaging and virtual meetings. If we are not where our communities are, they will get their information elsewhere and we will become irrelevant.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Councillor Slade has been holding weekly “Leader Q&A” Facebook Live streams, where local residents are encouraged to ask questions and give feedback. These Live streams each generate thousands of views and receive high levels of engagement.

If you haven’t yet done a Facebook Live stream in your capacity as a local, regional or devolved politician, here are a few ideas to get you started:

• You can use Live video to share an announcement that keeps your community informed.

• Hold Q&As with your followers.

• Share how you’re feeling about something and add real time tips and advice.

• Raise money for a cause that’s close to your community.

Whether or not you have hosted a Live video before, here are some best practices to bear in mind:

1. Make it conversational.

2. Keep your set-up casual. Making an overly stuffy or business-like video won’t cut through and will potentially jar with the context.

3. Consider using a microphone to improve audio quality.

4. Aim to live stream for at least 15 minutes or longer, so that your audience has time to tune in.

5. Remember to ensure you pick a good time to go live – when nobody is due to ring your doorbell or when children or pets can’t interrupt!

If you are looking for a way to authentically engage with your community, and in real time, look no further than Live video.

With Live video, your community can ask questions, comment, react or just follow along at the same time.

If you want to learn more about the power of Live video and other social media strategies to increase your each and engagement, download a copy of my new eBook. Inside you will find tried-and-tested tips and tricks to help you with your next social media campaign.

Here is the link to download my new eBook: https://erw.digital/ebook/