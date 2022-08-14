The Voice

Young Liberals affirm support for trade unions

By | Sun 14th August 2022 - 2:45 pm

A motion passed at the Young Liberals Summer Conference yesterday criticises Lib Dem MPs for their comments over the RMT strike action. YL believe that the action was justified.

Their motion said:

(Conference notes)…

The recent industrial action taken by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) was aimed at, amongst other things:

Tackling fire and rehire;
Protecting against compulsory redundancies;
Seeking to protect the safe running of the railway by maintaining staffing
levels;

The industrial action was held with the support by 89% of members balloted.
There has been a recent controversial response to the RMT strikes by the Federal Party, including:

Munira Wilson MP on the BBC (26 June 2022) stating the government should be
“working with the army and others to put contingency plans in place if these
strikes are going to continue”;
Daisy Cooper MP on Sky News (26 June 2022) stating “I don’t agree with the
rail strikes”.

The motion called for ongoing support and joint working with the Lib Dem Association of Trade Unionists, offered support for the RMT action, opposition to MPs’ comments and support for the current RMT action and other strikes in certain circumstances. The motion recognised the contribution of many Liberal Democrats to trade unions.

The Conference also debated (amongst many other things) fair work for young people and the abolition of pay and social security awards related to age.

