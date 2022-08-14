Lib Dems uncover massive fall in permanent contracts for new teachers

Children in Scotland go back to school this week. You would think that after three hellish years of pandemic related disruption and a widening attainment gap, the SNP Government would want to make sure that there were as many permanent teachers in the classroom as possible.

Every year the Scottish Liberal Democrats at Holyrood look for the number of newly qualified teachers being offered permanent posts rather than fixed term or supply contracts. In the past 5 years, that has fallen from 56%, which was low enough, to just 23%.

On the back of those figures, STV News has spoken to three teachers about the impact that this uncertainty has had on them. Heaven knows we need more girls doing STEM subjects, and here is a woman teacher in those subjects who can’t get a permanent job:

She said: “I’ve had almost 80 interviews in the past four years, where my feedback has been always excellent, I’ve been a very strong candidate, that my interview has been very good, and yet I’m still not being successful in getting the job. “It’s terrifying as a single parent with a mortgage. I’ve not slept properly in months.” Without any work lined up, the single mother from Ayr has now been forced to claim Universal Credit.

One skill that the SNP has in abundance is the ability to blame others for their failings. It is depressing to see Cabinet Secretary for Education Shirley Anne Somerville put the blame on to local councils, which the Government has been drastically underfunding for a decade and a half.

If they are serious about giving this generation of children a decent education, they will have to support the teaching profession.

