Newsmoggie

Exclusive: Contents of Donald Trump’s safe revealed by Macavity

By | Sun 14th August 2022 - 11:45 am

Newsmoggie is excited to report news from feline colleagues in the United States of America relayed by Larry the Cat. Larry needs no introduction to British audiences, but for readers overseas Larry is the Top Cat in Downing Street and has survived longer than all but two or three prime ministers, and probably longer than the next, and the next, and…

The former President, known to himself as the current president, also known as Donald Trump, is alleged to be a fan of the musical Cats, perhaps Andrew Lloyd Webber’s biggest fan. Newsmoggie understands it was Macavity, a somewhat mysterious cat that stars in the Webber extravaganza, that gained entry to Donald Trump’s safe while the FBI were raiding Mar-a-Lago. It is written of Macavity’s more famous ancestor:

“Macavity’s a Mystery Cat: he’s called the Hidden Paw—For he’s the master criminal who can defy the Law.”

There are no official photographs of the current reincarnation of Macavity, but a photo published by Larry the Cat is believed to be the real thing. It looks though like Trump’s hairdresser has been practicing on the pets at Mar-a-Lago:

Newsmoggie can now exclusively reveals to LDV’s avid readers the 11 documents seized by the FBI from the Mar-a-Lago safe:

  1. Storming the Capitol, plans for an annual 6 January celebration riot by Jacob Chansley and others
  2. Guns for Democracy by Bonnie and Clyde, with a foreword by Al Capone
  3. Sinking the Chinese by Growltiger
  4. How to Believe Lies by QAnon, with a forward by Rudy Giuliani
  5. An Idiot’s Guide to TS/SCI and other acronyms, by the [redacted]
  6. The Truth is Out There (Top Secret X-File)
  7. Dummies Guide to Pressing the Nuclear Button
  8. A Compendium of Friends, stamped “forthcoming”
  9. Donald Trump’s Best Quotes, marked “work in progress”
  10. How to Take a Vow of Silence in Court while Gabbing to the Press, by Mad Lord Punt (allegedly a pen name).

The FBI agents also discovered the outline plan for Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House. This has been returned to the Mad Lord Punt in embarrassment but not before the agents had a crack at playing the eleventh discovery from the safe. Documents seen my Macavity reveal not only that that this jigsaw is to be distributed to all Republican supporters but also that the design brief was KISS – “keep it simple, stupid”:

  1. Where’s Donnie?

 

With passing thanks to T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, Larry the Cat and Martin Handford.

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment from a different perspective

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Humour.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John McHugo
    I feel the most important weapon against populism is drawing attention to 'inconvenient truths' which deflate those who peddle unsustainable myths. Local ca...
  • Peter Davies
    @MichaelBG Higher basic allowances, higher work allowances and lower tapers all increase the level at which UC runs out and it is already too high. There are tw...
  • Marco
    Would also add that historically censorship has been a tool of the reactionary right to suppress the speech of minority and radical groups. There was Mccarthyis...
  • Chris Moore
    July 19th 2022 beat the highest average daily temperature record - set in 2019- for the UK by about 2 degrees celsius. Various UK records for absolute maxim...
  • Andrew Tampion
    So Caron; you’re not in favour of censorship, just self censorship? There is no right to free speech without the right to cause offence....