Your bacon sarnie is at risk…

An item on Radio 4’s Broadcasting House yesterday morning put into sharp focus the labour crisis that the UK is currently experiencing. Thousands of piglets may have to be culled because there are not enough workers to process them; vegetables are going to rot in the fields because there insufficient pickers to harvest them (one Gloucestershire farmer has been working with his local Job Centre since July but has not managed to recruit a single person); and, horrors of horrors, a toy company says it may not be able to get its Harry Potter range into Aldi in time for Christmas because of labour shortages at ports and in the haulage industry.

Thinking about this, I came up with a few radical solutions. I don’t expect them to be popular, but then I will use one of the phrases that has been so overused in the last 18 months – extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions.

Send a few ferries across to Calais to bring over all the asylum seekers waiting in the camps who are trying to get to the UK, and give them settled status. I am sure we will find that a number of them are professionally qualified such as doctors, dentists and nurses, and this could help our beleaguered NHS too.

Offer long-term visas to unskilled workers from some of the poorest countries in the world, where our minimum wage would seem like untold riches.

Offer these unskilled workers help with travel costs (otherwise most of them could not afford to come), and free accommodation for 6 months, until they get enough money to find their own accommodation.

OK – I can see you throwing up your hands in horror. Surely I am proposing that we flood the country with immigrants who will upset the balance of our society? Where will they live? How will our infrastructure cope?

The UK has always been a melting pot, and we have citizens who probably owe their ancestry to the Romans, the Normans, the Huguenots, and many, many others. We wouldn’t have many of our ice cream parlours and pizzas were it not for an influx of Italians. We all love our Chicken Tikka Masala, but would we have it without those who came from the Indian sub-continent?

As far as accommodation is concerned, there are currently 3 cruise ships sitting empty at the port of Rosyth, just across the river from Edinburgh. I am sure that there must be others at ports around the UK. Could these not be pressed into service as temporary living quarters?

Or, even more radically, there must be loads of empty properties in Belgravia and Mayfair that are only used for a few weeks of the year, for shopping trips by Russian oligarchs, or Arab billionaires. Why not commandeer these? Children were moved out of cities during the war and billeted with families they did not know. There could be a similar scheme for working adults.

And for the infrastructure – well it’s damn well creaking already because of a shortage of labour. We need to be radical to solve the problem.

If we don’t, then you may find bacon sarnies get prohibitively expensive, or are even unobtainable. You may not be able to have Brussel sprouts with your Christmas dinner (no hardship some of you say, but what about the potatoes and the parsnips too?). And kids across the land will be mentally scarred for life because they don’t get a Harry Potter toy in their Christmas stocking (I never got a Barbie doll when I was little, but I don’t blame that for any problems I may have).

OK, I know it’s never going to happen – I can hear the anguished cries of Tory politicians and Daily Express readers as I write. But just exactly what are we going to do?

* Lin Macmillan joined the Liberals eons ago. She stood in local elections in Aberdeen and was Parliamentary Candidate for North Aberdeen in 1979. She is a former member of the Scottish Lib Dem Policy Committee, and a past Convener of the Scottish Liberal Club.