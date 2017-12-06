Your last chance to stock up on your Never going to give EU up merchandise

I really, really wasn’t going to do it. I know it was a great idea for the party to run a design competition for some pre-Christmas merchandise, but I wasn’t actually going to buy any.

Then I looked at my mug in the office that had seen better days and caved.

The party asked members to come up with a design to put on t-shirts, bags and mugs. Out of 700 entries, whittled down to a shortlist of 3. I have to say that one of the reasons I was put off buying was because the shortlist wasn’t very diverse. The other reason was just the thought of Rick Astley. I digress, however. 9000 members voted and the design you see above emerged victorious.

You can see the design as it appears on the said t-shirts, mugs and bags here.

You only have until midnight tonight to place your order.

You know you want to….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings