Your last chance to stock up on your Never going to give EU up merchandise

I really, really wasn’t going to do it. I know it was a great idea for the party to run a design competition for some pre-Christmas merchandise, but I wasn’t actually going to buy any.
Then I looked at my mug in the office that had seen better days and caved.
The party asked members to come up with a design to put on t-shirts, bags and mugs. Out of 700 entries, whittled down to a shortlist of 3. I have to say that one of the reasons I was put off buying was because the shortlist wasn’t very diverse. The other reason was just the thought of Rick Astley. I digress, however. 9000 members voted and the design you see above emerged victorious.
You can see the design as it appears on the said t-shirts, mugs and bags here.
You only have until midnight tonight to place your order.
You know you want to….
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Very unclear ordering process, took me two attempts to work out the unmarked box was for the CVC (back of the card) number…
For some time the major problem we have faced is not Brexit but the amount of resources, in particular manpower, and energy being ploughed into it by the media, politicians and others. This has meant the government has not been fully focused on governing the country, with deleterious effects for other, probably more pressing issues.
Sadly Lib Dem Voice is also dominated by the subject making it very, very difficult to enable the party to be seen as force in social, development and welfare areas. Until we get out of the Brexit straitjacket we will probably remain at 6 -7%, with a whole load of lost deposits around the corner.