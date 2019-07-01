Mark Valladares

1 July 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Mon 1st July 2019 - 11:40 pm

‘No-deal war chest’ shows Hunt lost all sense of reality

Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s proposed ‘£6 billion war chest’ to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Jeremy Hunt’s ‘no-deal war chest’ is no more based in fact than the mythical promises that were made during the referendum. £6 billion is nowhere near enough to protect the people of Britain from a no-deal Brexit.

Jeremy Hunt keeps promising that he will mitigate the effects of no-deal on British business, but what he could do is just not throw our economy under the bus in the first place.

It is time Jeremy Hunt got to grips with reality. There is no plan that saves our economy and jobs other than to stop Brexit.

The only way out of this mess is not to abandon all sense of fiscal responsibility as Hunt has proposed, but to offer a People’s Vote with the option to stay in the EU.

Culture of secrecy in child cancer services can never be tolerated – Lamb

Responding to reports in the Health Service Journal that NHS England attempted to alter an independent report on child cancer care, former Liberal Democrat Health Minister Norman Lamb said:

It is very worrying that attempts to bury concerns around the co-location of child cancer services in London, according to latest reports, do not appear to be a once off. Instead there appears to be a pattern of burying and rewording the serious concerns over co-location of intensive care services with child cancer units.

While a culture of secrecy can never be tolerated, when it comes to the care of children there is an added urgency to insist on a culture of complete openness within the whole of the NHS.

Answers need to be given by the Department of Health and Social Care and the NHS as to what they will do to ensure new and stronger legal protections to enable people to speak out about unsafe practices.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 1st Jul - 11:39pm
    And if I had a pound for every time I've heard that tired old phrase a penny for the NHS............................... Or is it for education...............
  • User AvatarMichael 1 1st Jul - 10:26pm
    I think there are 3 points. And let's assume for ease whether next Thursday or 2022, the Brexit context is roughly the same (may be...
  • User Avatarfrankie 1st Jul - 10:12pm
    To be fair to them they've also said they won't deal with the Tories headed by a Brexiteer, so coalition is off. Perhaps they did...
  • User Avatarexpats 1st Jul - 9:42pm
    If I had a pound for every time I've read how the decisions, taken in Tory/LibDem coalition, showed how this party put country ahead of...
  • User AvatarChris Rennard 1st Jul - 9:32pm
    I enjoyed hearing much of this story from Tony one afternoon last week. This David Steel’s obituary of Geoff from the House Magazine this week:...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 1st Jul - 9:26pm
    What happens the day after a General Election is called? Pencilling in a date for Special Conference, perhaps? Seriously, we need to be crystal clear...