1 July 2019 – today’s press releases

‘No-deal war chest’ shows Hunt lost all sense of reality
Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s proposed ‘£6 billion war chest’ to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:
Jeremy Hunt’s ‘no-deal war chest’ is no more based in fact than the mythical promises that were made during the referendum. £6 billion is nowhere near enough to protect the people of Britain from a no-deal Brexit.
Jeremy Hunt keeps promising that he will mitigate the effects of no-deal on British business, but what he could do is just not throw our economy under the bus in the first place.
It is time Jeremy Hunt got to grips with reality. There is no plan that saves our economy and jobs other than to stop Brexit.
The only way out of this mess is not to abandon all sense of fiscal responsibility as Hunt has proposed, but to offer a People’s Vote with the option to stay in the EU.
Culture of secrecy in child cancer services can never be tolerated – Lamb
Responding to reports in the Health Service Journal that NHS England attempted to alter an independent report on child cancer care, former Liberal Democrat Health Minister Norman Lamb said:
It is very worrying that attempts to bury concerns around the co-location of child cancer services in London, according to latest reports, do not appear to be a once off. Instead there appears to be a pattern of burying and rewording the serious concerns over co-location of intensive care services with child cancer units.
While a culture of secrecy can never be tolerated, when it comes to the care of children there is an added urgency to insist on a culture of complete openness within the whole of the NHS.
Answers need to be given by the Department of Health and Social Care and the NHS as to what they will do to ensure new and stronger legal protections to enable people to speak out about unsafe practices.