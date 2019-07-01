1 July 2019 – today’s press releases

‘No-deal war chest’ shows Hunt lost all sense of reality

Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s proposed ‘£6 billion war chest’ to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Jeremy Hunt’s ‘no-deal war chest’ is no more based in fact than the mythical promises that were made during the referendum. £6 billion is nowhere near enough to protect the people of Britain from a no-deal Brexit. Jeremy Hunt keeps promising that he will mitigate the effects of no-deal on British business, but what he could do is just not throw our economy under the bus in the first place. It is time Jeremy Hunt got to grips with reality. There is no plan that saves our economy and jobs other than to stop Brexit. The only way out of this mess is not to abandon all sense of fiscal responsibility as Hunt has proposed, but to offer a People’s Vote with the option to stay in the EU.

Culture of secrecy in child cancer services can never be tolerated – Lamb

Responding to reports in the Health Service Journal that NHS England attempted to alter an independent report on child cancer care, former Liberal Democrat Health Minister Norman Lamb said: